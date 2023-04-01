Stanley Kubrick and the demonization of Donald Trump

A little while ago I argued that America’s scapegoating and biased treatment of Donald Trump signals the end of the overall ‘good times’ we once enjoyed in North America. Those good times were optimistic. Sure we had ecological problems like smog, the ozone layer, and acid rain but science could and surely would fix it. After all, mankind was on the moon. If we could do that, we could anything.

The economy was going well, elections were fair, and we truly enjoyed recreational pastimes like country drives and boating by paddle, wind, and oil.

Everything seemed ahead of us.

Nowadays, we feel almost apocalyptic. If our species does survive, it seems a brand new ‘crisis’ – real or hyped – is bound to arise one after the other. The future is doomed if we watch too much mainstream media news. Even a simple snowstorm calls for “red alerts” on local TV stations and premature school closures whereas in the old days we just took it all in stride, got out the shovel, and didn’t worry or complain.

Don’t have fun or try to do God’s will. No, what you must do now is STAY SAFE.

Part of the wintertime fear-mongering and what I would call a “crisis mentality” or “crisis society” might be in part due to the amazing amount of newcomers to Canada from warmer countries. Some immigrants from warmer climes probably don’t know too much about snow and ice, and how the roads react to different temperatures around and below freezing. And I do take that into account when winter driving in 2023. But aside from that, we’ve arguably seen a significant shift from a delightfully carefree mid-to late 20th century to a disturbing 21st-century crisis orientation.

What a tremendous shift in just a few decades.

Yes, the rosy-colored good times also saw Richard Nixon, who was impeached for Watergate. But Nixon never went to jail. Nor did Bill or even Hillary Clinton for that matter.

So what’s this got to do with the legendary photographer and filmmaker Stanley Kubrick? Well, first read this short review to see what I’m talking about. Last night I watched Kubrick by Kubrick (2020) and found it quite thought-provoking.

The film Kubrick by Kubrick (2020) is a documentary that explores the life and work of one of the most influential and visionary filmmakers of all time, Stanley Kubrick. The film is based on rare audio interviews that Kubrick gave to French critic Michel Ciment over several decades, revealing his thoughts on his own films, his creative process, and his views on art and humanity. The film also features archival footage from Kubrick’s films, as well as testimonies from some of his collaborators and admirers, such as Malcolm McDowell, Jack Nicholson, Nicole Kidman, and Tom Cruise. Kubrick by Kubrick is a fascinating and insightful portrait of a cinematic genius who pushed the boundaries of the medium and challenged the audience with his uncompromising vision (Edge Chat).

What really struck me in this doc was how Kubrick seemed to say that much of humanity carries a dark side but doesn’t want to admit it. So like Carl Jung, whom he mentions, Kubrick says we project our own evil thoughts and inclinations onto others. This can lead to scapegoating, especially if someone is more willing to say how things really are in our world instead of serving up a phony gloss.

I couldn’t help but think that Kubrick (who died in 1999) would be fascinated with this unfolding Donald Trump saga. You can watch this compelling doc here and probably at similar places beyond North America.