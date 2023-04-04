What’s Different in The Gospel of John

The Gospel of John is one of the four canonical gospels that portrays the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It differs from the other three gospels, which are called the synoptic Gospels in “the selection of its material, its theological emphasis, its chronology, and literary style, with some of its discrepancies amounting to contradictions.”¹

John presents Jesus as the Word, the Son of God, and the Messiah, who came to reveal the Father and offer believers eternal life.

The author of John is traditionally identified as John the Apostle, the son of Zebedee and Salome, and the “beloved disciple” of Jesus (John 21:24). However, most modern scholars doubt this attribution and suggest that the author was an anonymous member of a Johannine community, a group of early Christians who shared a common understanding of Jesus and his teachings. And some say it could have been written by a team within that community.

With its ambiguous origins, each generation of bible scholars seems to present a new idea as to just who wrote John but most agree on the date of composition. John was probably written between AD 90 and 110, in Ephesus or nearby.

The Gospel of John has a distinctive structure and style, beginning with a prologue that introduces the main themes and characters of the gospel. It then consists of the Book of Signs and the Book of Glory.

The Book of Signs (chapters 1–12) records seven miraculous signs that Jesus performed to demonstrate his divine authority and identity. The Book of Glory (chapters 13–21) describes the events of Jesus’ passion, death, and resurrection, as well as his appearances to his disciples after his resurrection.

John also contains seven “I am” statements, in which Jesus reveals different aspects of his nature and mission by using metaphors such as “I am the bread of life” or “I am the light of the world”.

The main purpose of John is to persuade us to believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and to have life in his name (John 20:31). John emphasizes the importance of faith, love, and witness as the correct response to Jesus and his message. John also challenges us to confront the opposition and hostility that Jesus faced from the Jewish authorities and the world.

Scholars believe that the tension between Jews who believed Jesus was the Messiah and those who did not most likely contributed to the formation of John.

In short, The Gospel of John invites those who read and hear to enter into a personal relationship with Jesus, portrayed as the way, the truth, and the life (John 14:6).

