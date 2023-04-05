When Fiction is Fact and Fact Fiction – Comparing the end of Seasons 5 and 6 of the Showtime series “Billions” to the Bragg vs. Trump saga

Warning – Spoiler Alert!

Maybe I should have said when “Fair is foul and foul fair.” The Three Witches in Shakespeare’s Macbeth did a pretty good job in summing up 21st-century America. And not just America, but North America and most of the world.

Both phrases are true, especially when we look at the similarities between corruption in the Showtime series Billions and political bias and pressure in the ongoing Bragg vs. Trump saga.

What stunned me was how in one single day our 2023 reality (at least, what we see on the TV news) condensed the two fictional endings of Billions, which took place over two TV seasons.

In the Season 5 finale, notorious hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (“Axe”) apparently is flying to NYC to be arrested by the waterside. Rows of cops and cop cars await his black helicopter, only to find that Axe ditched out before the chopper took off. All Chuck Roades, who like Alvin Bragg really wants to get his nemesis, finds is a chopper pilot but no Axe inside. Axe has absconded to Switzerland where he starts a new life and departs from the series. For a while, anyhow… he’s reportedly returning for the second half of the upcoming Season 7. Chuck Roades is suitably pissed while Wendy, his former wife who now loves Axe is stunned, and so ends Season 5 with Axe eyeing the Swiss tarmac like a naughty child about to do some new mischief in a new land.

Now switch to Season 6. The ending finds Chuck Roades in deep trouble and, glossing over the details, in jail after being indicted and found guilty by a kangaroo court.

Before being locked up, Roades gives the speech of a lifetime, singing the praises of American democracy, etc. This scene is reminiscent of the old B&W film The Life of Emile Zola, where the French author Zola gives a stirring speech in a rigged court, crying out, “Let posterity be the judge.”

And so it also was last night with the utterly historic speech by Donald Trump. Back against the wall and facing the possibility of life imprisonment at the age of 76 years, Trump proved to be sharp as a tack, effective, and totally on his game. Even if Trump doesn’t win or we don’t like his policies, one cannot help but admire his poise. Trump’s focus, intelligence, and coherence also made Biden look even more like the largely incompetent figurehead and joker he appears to be.

But we won’t go there now. I just wanted to point out this all-too-human dynamic, how fair really is foul and foul fair, and how this conundrum plays out not just in fiction but in fact—if there is any absolute difference between political fiction and fact, that is.