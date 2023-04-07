The Chronicles of Louis Brandon, Time Traveler — Chapter 10, Part 2

Hi folks, Louis and Stella are back. I haven’t worked on this since last January! Today’s edit was a total joy as I’ve been reading Charles Dickens and feel that I have a new ‘friend’ helping me out. And you thought the fiction was weird! — MC 😀

© 2023, Michael William Clark. All rights reserved.

Did you miss part of the story? Find it here!

Louis and Stella couldn’t escape the feeling of despair permeating the place. The city – if they could call it that – was lifeless, indifferent, and absolutely sterile.

They walked aimlessly for some time among the cold tech, trying to find any signs of life, food, and the basics for survival. Several hours later when nothing had appeared they grew tired. Louis sat down on the smooth surface below their feet. Upon contact, he was jolted with a nasty sensation, something like a mid-strength maser blast.

“Great. We can’t even rest,” he said dejectedly.

“Let me try.”

“Don’t! Louis yelled. “It hurts,” he added wasting his breath.

Stella shrieked as her rear hit the surface, quickly raising herself back up.

“I see what you mean.”

They trod haphazardly for several hours amidst the dull static world. Stella eventually grew fatigued, “It’s a wonder we can even breathe,” she said, resigned.

“I don’t see any sign of trees,” Louis said, “or for that matter, vegetation.”

“IT HAS BEEN PROVIDED FOR YOU,” a female-sounding voice, somewhat aged, crackled loudly through Louis’s mind.

“What?” Louis exclaimed.

“What what?” Stella asked.

“I just heard a woman say that ‘it has been provided’ for us.”

“I didn’t hear anything.”

“It was pretty clear to me.”

“Maybe you imagined it,” Stella ventured.

“Perhaps. This weird atmosphere has probably warped my faculties,” Louis said, flinching. “This is getting spookier and spookier. I don’t like this place.”

“It’s sure not the New York I know,” Stella said apprehensively while scratching the back of her neck. “Why aren’t our feet getting zapped?”

“Who knows…”

With no other viable plan, they decided to continue walking in search of plants, lodging, or anything remotely organic or human.

“Did you ever see Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz?” Louis said, trying to boost their spirits.

“Of course.”

“Maybe we just need to tap our heels three times..”

“This place feels about 100 degrees chillier than Oz,” Stella said. “I don’t think any friendly scarecrow is going to leap out to greet us here.”

“Well,” Louis said, “we’re here for some reason.”

“To die?”

“Don’t think like that.”

About five hours after arriving they’d become dehydrated and nearly exhausted. New York 5,578 was dull and ionic. It seemed like they were breathing oxygen, but not quite. The air sustained them but felt false, somehow wrong.

A few more bubbles glided by overhead. Louis got an idea. If the female voice could speak to him, he could speak to her.

“Why are we here?” he called out in a ragged, hoarse tone as his throat was now parched.

No response.

“Excuse me!” He tried again. “Do you want to kill us? We’re human beings. We need water… and rest.”

Silence.

They kept walking. Just before the two were ready to collapse something of a bench appeared right in front of them where nothing had existed before. It looked like green molded silicon with smooth surfaces forming the seat and back.

“Will that bench kill us if we sit on it?” Stella wondered out loud.

“I think we’d be dead by now if they wanted to kill us,” Louis answered.

As the two sat down the entire scene suddenly changed and a huge column of stars appeared, dotting an inky black background. They were seated at the base of a massive transparent cylinder, floating in the midst of the endless universe. The corners of the clear column warped the stars into a huge cylindrical pattern as if they were looking at the cosmos from inside an enormous test tube. They could still breathe but sat spellbound and somewhat apprehensive before the staggering panorama.

“PLEASE FOLLOW YOUR INSTRUCTIONS.”

It was the woman again. This time both Louis and Stella saw and heard her. The alien creature was projected on the far side of the cylinder, her appearance almost clichéd. Long elongated face. High forehead. Asiatic eyes. Pale grey, blueish-green complexion.

“YOU HAVE ENTERED THE ZYGON SYSTEM OF INTERGALACTIC REGULATION. IF YOU WISH TO DEPART, DO SO IMMEDIATELY.”

“Sounds like a good idea,” Stella said.

“Unfortunately I don’t feel it right now,” Louis replied with a slightly downcast look.

“I thought you could control your travels,” Stella said. “I’d really like to get out of here… now!”

“Remember our talk about how it only happens when it’s supposed to?

“Well use your free will to make it happen,” Stella implored. “Get us out of here!”

Louis closed his eyes and tried, waiting for a destination to appear in his mind. Nothing happened.

“I can’t. It won’t work,” he said weakly. “I don’t know why. It seems we just need to stay a while longer.”

