Easter Monday and the corporate/civil sense of “celebrating”

I don’t know where you live but in Toronto, the emphasis on local TV is to emphasize how “we’re all celebrating” this long weekend.

A Hockey Night in Canada host noted that Jews have Passover, Muslims have Ramadan, and Christians have Easter this weekend. Same thing with the weather lady. The weather is warming up fast in Toronto, and Jews, Muslims, and Christians, regardless of what we observe, are all going to celebrate on this great weather weekend.

What stupid, force-fed religious banality.

The first thought that came to mind on watching this selective secular homogenization was: What about Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Taoists, NeoPagans and other faith groups? Are they not part of the “we’re all celebrating” package that some in the mainstream Canadian media mentioned?

If I were an adherent of one of those faith groups, I might have been insulted. Only, Jews, Muslims, and Christians were mentioned in part of the “we’re all celebrating” package.

Slight oversight? Or just an egregiously incomplete attempt at religious inclusiveness?

Canada is a nice country but having secular ideas about religious equivalence thrown in our faces, and in such a stupid way, can be somewhat distasteful to put it mildly.