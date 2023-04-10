Trudeau’s band-aid solution to inflation doesn’t address how carbon tax hacks away at our well-being

Trudeau recently announced he’s handing out one-time rebates for the high cost of living. The less your income, the more eligible you become. This is supposed to help low to middle-income Canadians who are struggling to make ends meet, sometimes losing the battle and even their homes.

With our historic inflation, Trudeau fails to admit that his carbon tax compounds the problem. You don’t have to be a genius to understand how higher energy costs will ripple thru the entire system, making everything more expensive at every step of the production, transportation, and consumer process.

But Trudeau doesn’t concede this is not a good time for a (globally ridiculous) Canadian carbon tax. He’s wealthy. It doesn’t touch him.

His solution for the rest of us?

To give out band-aids to vulnerable Canadians repeatedly assaulted by his carbon tax. Instead of withdrawing the proverbial hatchet, Trudeau allows it to continue to hack away while doling out band-aids.

No wonder he’s dropped behind the Conservatives in the polls. People may be fooled for a while by a sugary smile but actions always speak louder than words. And far too many people are hurting way too much to ignore this unprecedented insult to Canada and Canadians.

How Trudeau's #carbontax helps people in Vancouver… the homeless now being cleared away by police and city workers bearing shovels… Bravo Justin, the 'Green Messiah'! #opinion pic.twitter.com/xJdTuSoDOO — earthpages.org (@earthpages) April 5, 2023

I might add to the above tweet that the only ‘green’ I see here is the green of police vests, clearing away the homeless to … ???