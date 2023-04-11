The Gospel of Luke – Then and now

The Gospel of Luke is one of the synoptic gospels and the third of four canonical Gospels. This New Testament book narrates the life, teachings, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to tradition, it was written by Luke, a physician and a companion of the apostle Paul, who addressed it to a certain Theophilus, a lover of God.

Luke is the first part of a two-volume work, followed by the Acts of the Apostles, which together cover the history of Christianity from the birth of Jesus to the end of Paul’s ministry. It is characterized by its historical accuracy, literary style, theological emphasis, and universal scope. It is the longest of the four Gospels and contains many unique stories and parables not found in the other accounts.

Some of the noteworthy features in Luke are that it

begins with a prologue that states the author’s purpose and sources (Luke 1:1-4)

traces the genealogy of Jesus back to Adam, the son of God (Luke 3:23-38)

gives a prominent role to women, such as Mary, Elizabeth, Anna, Martha, Mary Magdalene, and others (Luke 1:26-56; 2:36-38; 8:1-3; 10:38-42; 24:1-12)

emphasizes the mercy and compassion of God for the poor, the oppressed, the sinners, and the outcasts (Luke 4:18-19; 6:20-26; 7:36-50; 15:1-32; 18:9-14; 19:1-10)

highlights the role of the Holy Spirit in the life and ministry of Jesus and his followers (Luke 1:15, 35, 41, 67; 2:25-27; 3:16, 22; 4:1, 14, 18; 10:21; 11:13; 12:10-12; 24:49)

presents Jesus as the Savior of all people, not only the Jews, but also the Gentiles (Luke 2:29-32; 3:6; 4:25-27; 7:1-10; 10:25-37; 17:11-19; 24:46-47).

Luke begins with a prologue, where readers are told that the work is based on research rather than direct observation. Contemporary scholars believe that Luke drew on the Gospel of Mark and another hypothesized, as of yet undiscovered document academics have called Q.

Scholars also accept that the author of Luke could have drawn on other written sources existing at the time.

Particular to Luke is the Nativity scene (Luke 1:26-80), the account of Jesus’ childhood (Luke 2:41-52), and the human genealogy of Christ (3:23-38). Luke’s gospel also emphasizes the importance of prayer. Scholars believe it was written sometime between 60 CE and 100 CE—that is, decades after Christ walked this Earth.

