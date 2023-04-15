When excessive taxation begins to smother a nation

Some Tax Facts

The average Canadian must pay various types of taxes to different levels of government. These taxes include

Federal income tax

Provincial income tax

Federal sales tax

Provincial sales tax

Property (‘hidden’ for renters) or municipal tax

Payroll tax

Tax by installments (where the gov. receives your potential interest)

(where the gov. receives your potential interest) Amusement or Entertainment tax (hard to believe but true)

(hard to believe but true) Parking tax (another ‘hidden’ tax)

Excise tax

Carbon tax

Federal and provincial income tax is the tax individuals and corporations pay on their earnings from employment, business, investments, and other sources. The federal government and most provinces and territories have separate income tax systems, but they coordinate their rates and rules to simplify the filing process. Income tax rates vary depending on the amount and type of income, as well as the province or territory of residence.

Sales tax is the tax that consumers pay on most goods and services they purchase. The federal government levies a 5% goods and services tax (GST) on most items, except for some basic necessities that are exempt or zero-rated. Some provinces and territories also charge a provincial sales tax (PST) or a harmonized sales tax (HST) that combines the GST and PST rates. Sales tax rates vary from 5% to 15% depending on the province or territory.

Property tax is the tax that homeowners and businesses pay on the value of their land and buildings. Property tax is collected by municipal governments to fund local services such as roads, parks, schools and police. Property tax rates vary depending on the location, type and assessed value of the property.

Payroll tax is the tax that employers and employees pay on wages and salaries. Payroll tax includes contributions to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Employment Insurance (EI) and some provincial programs such as health care premiums or workers’ compensation. Payroll tax rates vary depending on the amount and type of income, as well as the province or territory of employment.

Amusement or entertainment tax is a type of tax that applies to certain expenses related to amusement, recreation and the enjoyment of entertainment. According to the Income Tax Act, some examples of entertainment expenses are tickets for performances (to include movies) or sporting events, or renting a hospitality suite.

Excise tax is the tax that manufacturers and importers pay on certain products such as alcohol, tobacco, fuel and cannabis. Excise tax is usually included in the price of these products and passed on to consumers. Excise tax rates vary depending on the product, quantity and quality.

Carbon tax is the tax that consumers and businesses pay on fossil fuels such as gasoline, diesel, natural gas and coal. Carbon tax is part of the federal government’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. The federal carbon tax applies in provinces and territories that do not have their own carbon pricing systems that meet the federal standards. Carbon tax rates vary depending on the type and amount of fuel used.*

Opinion

Sometimes it boggles the mind when we consider how Canadians are taxed at every step. Recently Trudeau has added sales tax to streaming services, which previously were not taxed. And the relatively new carbon tax increases even more than Trudeau initially indicated.

What is the Carbon Tax? How did it change?

The Canadian carbon tax is a policy that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by putting a price on carbon pollution. The tax applies to fossil fuels such as gasoline, diesel, natural gas and coal, which are the main sources of carbon emissions in Canada. The tax is designed to encourage individuals and businesses to switch to cleaner and more efficient energy sources, such as renewable electricity, public transit and electric vehicles.

The Canadian carbon tax was introduced in 2019 at a rate of $20 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), which is a measure of how much a given amount of greenhouse gas contributes to global warming. The tax was set to increase by $10 per tonne each year until 2022, reaching $50 per tonne. However, in December 2020, the federal government announced a new climate plan that would increase the carbon tax further, to $170 per tonne by 2030. This means that the tax will rise by $15 per tonne in 2023, and then by $10 per tonne each year from 2024 to 2030.

The federal government estimates that the carbon tax will reduce Canada’s emissions by 32 megatonnes (Mt) in 2022 and by 96 Mt in 2030, compared to a scenario without carbon pricing. The government also claims that the carbon tax will have a positive impact on the economy, as it will stimulate innovation and investment in clean technologies and create jobs. To offset the cost of the carbon tax for households and businesses, the government returns most of the revenues from the tax back to Canadians through rebates and grants. According to the government, most households will receive more money back than they pay in carbon tax.*

Carbon Tax Critics

While Canadians receive rebates to offset the carbon tax, many argue it is misleading to say that this refund adds up to more than initially paid. The reason this claim is false, so critics say, is that the total price of carbon tax is not just at the gas pump or home furnace but ripples through the entire economy. It’s at the food store. The clothing store. The tech store. The dentist’s office.

Just about everything costs more—not only from historically high inflation but also from Trudeau’s misinformed and arguably authoritarian† belief that he’s making a significant difference in the global ecology.

How Trudeau can think that Canada’s 1.5% of global emissions are going to make a difference compared to the major offenders (China, US, India, EU, Russia) around the world compels us to ask if he’s really thinking clearly on this issue. Or perhaps he is acting out some kind of juvenile “Green Messiah” complex?

I suppose that would be alright if real people were not being affected by such a harmful delusion.

How Trudeau's #carbontax helps people in Vancouver… the homeless now being cleared away by police and city workers bearing shovels… Bravo Justin, the 'Green Messiah'! #opinion pic.twitter.com/xJdTuSoDOO — earthpages.org (@earthpages) April 5, 2023

* All italicized passages are from Bing Chat with slight editing

† Note that authoritarian and authoritative mean a world of difference