Women’s Hockey – Canada Succumbs to the ‘Dark Knight of the Soul’

The game was a couple of days ago but I was occupied with income tax and preparing for an extended Easter visit from overseas relatives, so haven’t had a chance until now to catch my breath and write about it.

First off, it’s no secret that I enjoy women’s hockey just as much as men’s hockey. The two are different to be sure. The one is more graceful and certainly non-violent. The other is faster, harder, and often unacceptably violent.

Hilary Knight, the veteran US superstar proved to be too much for the bewildered Canadian crew in the gold medal game of the IIHF World Women’s Championship. And I’m going to make an admission. I was glad to see the US win.

Strange but true.

Watching the game I could see the USA was the better team and I started to get on a “Canada has turned into a sickly country” kick while watching my side lose. I even tried to blame it on Trudeau, which probably isn’t quite fair. Too many handouts, too much doling out our taxpaying dollars to questionable causes in faraway places where no sooner than it arrives crimelords probably scoop up the cash. No real work ethic or spark of creativity left here in this country. It’s all been taxed and inflated out of us.

However, if that were true, there would have been no stunning Canada victory over Sweden earlier this year in the U-18 women’s tournament.

It was just a bad night, a dark knight, for the Canadian IIHF team.

The US deserved to win and so they did.

Knight got a hat trick – which for non-hockey fans means three goals in one night – and the rest is history.

Congrats to a great team!

Meanwhile, the Leafs last night put in a dismal show for the first game of their NHL playoff round with Tampa Bay. I only mention that because the game was so angry and violent, I couldn’t help but compare it to the beauty of the women’s play.