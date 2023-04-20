Snapchat now has its own AI… and we have more human mixed messages

But don’t be surprised if you can’t find it. I just signed up and it didn’t seem available in Canada. Not yet, anyhow. But I did manage to grab a good username. (I did the same thing with Twitter before it was big and am happy I did). Early bird gets the worm.

Snapchat is incredibly popular with millennials but most older users, like me, are probably not too familiar with it.

Like all new AI, the Snapchat chatbot apparently has its bugs and poses novel ethical questions. Some sites suggest that the AI instructing a young teen on how to have sex is problematic.

Only days after its debut, The Washington Post reported the bot was responding in an unsafe manner. Despite telling the bot the user was a young teen, aged 15, the bot made suggestions about how to mask the smell of alcohol and pot at a birthday party. It also wrote an essay for school for the teen. When the bot was told the user was 13, it responded to a question about how to set the mood when having sex for the first time (techcrunch.com).

Funny how so many Americans are averse to a young person’s natural sexuality but have no problem with young people being irreversibly altered – euphemistically called “surgery” – if they experience gender dysphoria.

What’s the mixed message here? Basically it’s

You are not old enough to make up your mind about having sex but you are old enough to make up your mind about changing your sex.

Very strange.

This might be one of the most unsettling and potentially dangerous oddities of our predominantly secular ‘scientific’ world.