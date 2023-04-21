Why Both Qur’an And Torah Say Allah Took Away Pharaoh’s Free Will

Introduction by Michael Clark, Ph.D.

There are many ways to interpret biblical stories. As we know, some folks take the Bible literally and close their minds to studying how it was most likely put together by various people and sources over a long, long time. At the other extreme, we have those who say the Bible is just a myth. They too seem equally ignorant as the fundamentalists.

Most sensible people use the mind God gave us to conduct a balanced quest for understanding on many levels of inquiry, including historical, archaeological, psychological, sociological, literary, and spiritual perspectives.

My own particular emphasis is to interpret the Bible through a psycho-spiritual lens. By that, I mean depth psychology and spirituality, not the mere “spying and scraping” as the American philosopher and psychologist William James put it when commenting on the behaviorist school of psychology.

So for me, the story of Moses and Pharaoh tells of an inflated man, Pharaoh, who thinks he’s hot stuff but really is a jerk. Moses is hesitant to speak to Pharaoh partly because he’s not a great speaker. But he does it anyhow because God tells him to.

Turns out Moses talks many times but Pharaoh only gets it after he and his people are severely and repeatedly punished. Pharaoh finally tells Moses and his people to “beat it” only because he fears for his own safety. He’s lost the battle of his own magicians vs. God and finally sees the reality of the situation.

Many people today are like this. They persist in being jerks until something dramatic happens that snaps them back to reality. God initially permits them to do quite a lot of harm, which usually baffles us. But I think part of the problem of theodicy – why a good, all-powerful God permits evil – can be resolved if we view the situation as a dynamic between two imperfect parties—the victimizer and victim. God allows us to be bullied up to a point so we can learn and further purify ourselves. These kinds of tests may be challenging but are also potentially enriching. We need to humbly admit that we too are not perfect and that God permits our troubles for a greater good.

Is that easy to do?

No.

But I believe it’s even worse to take the other approach and conclude that God does not exist simply because bad things happen to apparently good people.

With that said, we turn now to Rabbi Maller’s excellent textual commentary where he strives, as he often does, to peacefully bridge the Jewish and Muslim traditions.

—MC

Why Both Qur’an And Torah Say Allah Took Away Pharaoh’s Free Will

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

Sometimes it seems impossible to understand how a rational human being can persist in a course of action when he or she sees clear signs over and over again that ones actions lead only to disaster after disaster.

Yet that is exactly what the Pharaoh of Egypt does; because God has hardened his heart. If power tends to corrupt, and it does; then any human claiming Divine power becomes Divinely corrupted.

Many people are disturbed by the oft repeated remark in Exodus that God hardened the heart of Pharaoh, so that Pharaoh would not let the Jewish People go free right away. There are two ways to understand Pharaoh’s extremely stubborn will.

The Qur’an explains that Moses himself requested God to harden the hearts of Pharaoh and his assembly: And Moses said, “Our Lord, indeed You have given Pharaoh and his establishment splendor and wealth in the worldly life, that they may lead astray [mankind] from Your way. Our Lord, obliterate their wealth and harden their hearts so that they will not believe until they see the painful punishment.”

Then Allah said, “Your supplication has been answered.” So remain on a right course and follow not the way of those who do not know.” (Qur’an 10:88-9)

We do not know why Moses made this request, but he most likely knew how hard it would be for the Jewish People, who had been raised in a slave society where all the Egyptians worshiped Pharaoh as one of the many gods of Egypt; to break free and journey into the wilderness, toward the distant goal of freedom in the Land. of Israel

They had to be convinced by repeated clear signs that Egypt’s magnificent material civilization of wealth was impotent spiritually; and that Pharaoh was not in any way a real God. It is important to realize that to the Egyptian people Pharaoh was indeed a god, and not just a man.

Writing from this viewpoint the Bible teaches that Prophet Moses’ hesitation to confront Pharaoh (“who am I to go to Pharaoh”) has little to do with personal humility.

First, there was his anxiety about going fight a battle against a divine Pharaoh, the son of the god Ra (Ra-moses/Ramses means son of god Ra). The Qur’an gives us Allah’s answer to this.

Second, Moses knows that the God who is speaking to him out of a bush, a God he has never before encountered, a God who has (according to the Torah) ignored his people for two or more generations of oppression, is the One with the responsibility to fight this divine battle. The Torah gives us Allah’s answer to this.

The “plagues/signs” should be seen within the context of ancient Near Eastern religions’s views of battles fought between the gods. Thus, Pharaoh’s human free will has little to do with the exodus story. God is demonstrating to all witnesses that the one God of Israel can overpower all the gods of Egypt, including Pharaoh, the son of the god Ra.

Pharaoh will be unable to save even his own son. God promises Moses before the war begins that God will kill Pharaoh’s first born son. (Exodus 4:23).

The critical verse of the narrative is that in which the Lord says to Moses, “…I will place you as a god to Pharaoh” (Exodus 7:1). This does not mean that Moses is only a representative of God, but rather, Moses will appear, behave and act like a god who will overcome the son of the god Ra. After this statement, Prophet Moses is able to battle and overcome the gods of Egypt. Thus, an eleventh sign is the manipulation that the Lord brings upon Pharaoh himself.

Throughout the divine battle, the One God demonstrates the ability to totally overwhelm all the Egyptian gods, including preventing Pharaoh from saving even his own son.

But, the all-pervasive, and oft repeated, eleventh blow is God’s ability to harden Pharaoh’s heart i.e. to control even what the Egyptian son of god, Pharaoh, thinks and does. By hardening Pharaoh’s heart, the One God becomes the ultimate Divine puppet master, manipulating Pharaoh’s ability to think, taking away his ability to make decisions.

God gives free will to mankind; and never again will the Bible say that God hardened the heart of any human being. So there can be no free will when gods in human or animal form go to war with the one and only God.

But there is another perspective found in Psalm 114. A psalm from Prophet David’s Zabur, which is included in the Haggadah that is read during the Passover home service that ends with the declaration “Next Year In Jerusalem”?

Professor Marc Zvi Brettler in an insightful article in the Times of Israel April 4, 2023 shows how Psalm 114, in only eight verses, encouraged exiled Jews to return to their homeland from Babylonia.

This brief psalm is about the exodus from Egypt, and is comprised of eight verses split evenly between four sections: 114:1When Israel went forth from Egypt, the house of Jacob from a people of strange speech, 114:2 Judah became His holy one, Israel, His dominion. Then 114:3 The sea saw them and fled, Jordan ran backward, 114:4 mountains skipped like rams, hills like sheep.

And 114:5 What alarmed you, O sea, that you fled, Jordan, that you ran backward 114:6 mountains, that you skipped like rams, hills, like sheep, So 114:7 Tremble, O earth, at the presence of the Lord, at the presence of the God of Jacob, 114:8 who turned the rock into a pool of water, the flinty rock into a fountain.

The structure of the poem is very simple: Each unit is made of two verses—none longer, and none shorter. The four central verses (vv. 3–6) describing the natural world are surrounded by two verses concerning Israel (1–2) and two concerning God (7–8), elegantly bringing together God, the natural world that He controls, and His people, Israel.

When did Israel become God’s nation? Genesis strongly suggests that Abraham was the first Hebrew (Genesis 14:13) and Abraham’s descendants the Israelites, branching out of the 12 tribes through the children of Jacob, Israel was formed. Indeed, one of the names of Jacob is Israel, and Abraham’s twelve great grandsons become the twelve tribes in Exodus, marking the genealogical beginning of Israel.

The book of Exodus says Israel was formed through its covenant with God at Mount Sinai (Horeb), as we read: Exodus 19:5-16 “Now then, if you will obey Me faithfully and keep My covenant, you shall be My treasured possession among all the peoples. Indeed, all the earth is mine, but you shall be to Me a kingdom of priests and a holy nation.’

Our psalm 114, however, offers a third possibility that Israel was formed as a nation from the Exodus from Egypt to the entrance into Israel across the Jordan River.

In Psalm 114, Israel simply goes out of Egypt leaving without any explicit divine help. Like the Biblical book of Esther, God is present in this psalm implicitly from the beginning, but is only mentioned explicitly in the psalm’s final section, in verse 7.

Verse 3b suggests that the Jordan River follows the example of the Reed Sea and flows backwards during the Exodus. Moreover, by adding in the Jordan River fleeing, it implies a very different understanding of the Torah narrative. The miracles here are not just about Israel escaping from Egypt, but about the natural world reacting to God’s actions on earth.

Verse 4, says that during the exodus the hills and mountains danced. In Exodus 17:1-7, Moses strikes a rock (the same word used in Psalm 114) and water pours forth. In Numbers 20:1-13 when Moses strikes a rock.

In Psalm 114, God did not fashion Israel through Abraham descendants alone, or even when making an ongoing covenant at Sinai, but during the whole Exodus. Moses did not strike a rock causing water to issue forth, but God turned flint into water. God did not bring Israel out of Egypt, but met them when they had the courage to leave Egypt, and that is when Israel became his people.

What is the point of Psalm 114? The early exilic prophet Isaiah promised the Judeans in exile an effortless, miraculous return: Isaiah 40:4 “Let every valley be raised, every hill and mount made low. Let the rugged ground become level, and the ridges become a plain.”

But the post-exile Biblical books of Prophets Haggai, Zechariah, Malachi, and Ezra-Nehemiah show that the period of the return was difficult. Relatively few Jews returned from their homes in Babylonia, and those who did come back were challenged by those Jews who had not been exiled.

The goal of the psalm is to convince the post-exilic Jewish community that their future in Israel holds great promise. Once God appears, even mountains and the sea cannot withstand Him. The implied message is that the return from Babylon, which transpired over several generations will also be as great as the exodus of long ago.

The fact that the psalm begins with Israel “leaving” Egypt may be pushing those in exile to take their own initiative and to leave Babylon for the Land of Israel. If only Israel/Judah will take the initiative, everything else will follow; as indeed it did.