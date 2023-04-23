Sunday Soapbox – On Correlation, Causality, Intellect and Faith

For those new to the idea, a ‘soapbox’ is a metaphor for any kind of self-induced opinion. Merriam-Webster defines it as

: an improvised platform used by a self-appointed, spontaneous, or informal orator. broadly : something that provides an outlet for delivering opinions.

Historically, we have the image of the charlatan peddling snake oils or perhaps a political activist standing outdoors on a wooden soapbox speaking to anyone who will listen.

It’s a wonderful metaphor and that’s probably why it has survived to this day.

So when I saw the following story, I thought being Sunday I would start up my own little Sunday Soapbox where I can speak on religious and ethical issues without getting too preachy or dogmatic.

With the above, it’s true that the Bible is my favorite book. Somewhat like the Beatles in music, I hold the Bible in the highest regard but don’t always read it every day (with the Beatles, I don’t listen that much anymore while still recognizing how they changed pop music).

The Bible is a book of faith, not history. It contains (often fuzzy) historical data but the main point is to bring us closer to God, to realize it is possible to have a living relationship with God.

Intellectually I can say that Bible readers may have more hope because they were optimistic people, to begin with. We could argue that the Bible doesn’t cause us to have hope. The findings of this survey are purely correlational, not causal. That’s actually the case with most social psychology but social psychologists, social workers, and even psychiatrists – who should know better – tend to overlook that in their zeal for scientific legitimacy.

Those optimistic Bible readers might have latched on to something else if the Good Book didn’t exist. Maybe they would have become Green Zealots like Justin Trudeau and happily paid out carbon taxes that kill their economy while doing virtually nothing for Global Warming… which by the way, is not necessarily a bad thing if we encounter a massive volcanic eruption or asteroid impact.

Just ask the Minoans…

But I digress.

My point is we can look at biblical issues in a purely rational sense or I should say we can convince ourselves we are being purely rational when looking at sacred scripture. The truth is, human rationality is always biased – some might say tainted – by our particular wants, needs, and limitations.

The other way to approach the Bible is, as I’ve said, from a more holistic, faith perspective. I’m not talking about blind faith. Instead, I’m talking about how reading the Bible makes us feel. Some may become angry and denounce all religions after reading the Bible. But they’re probably angry to begin with. Others like myself can step into a “slide zone” as the Moody Blues once put it (another great British band) and let the book take me somewhere. And then our intellect can reflect on our unique experiences.

True, other great books take me somewhere too. But classic literature is one thing, the Bible another. The difference for me is that the Bible centers us on God, instead of some kind of trippy ‘vacation’ into another time and place. The one is eternal, the other ephemeral.

Are you ready for that kind of trip? 😁