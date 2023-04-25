EV Car Batteries Destroy the Environment and Violate Human Rights

An appealing aspect of electric vehicles is that they are better for the environment than gas-powered cars. However, not everything about electric vehicles is eco-friendly, for EV car batteries harm the environment. They also violate human rights.

Some of us concerned about the environment might feel guilty about driving our gas-powered vehicles. But that’s arguably an overreaction to all the hype about the evils of oil. Turns out just about any artificially constructed energy source pollutes or upsets human beings and other living creatures in some way.

Germany is turning to coal in light of the Russian problem, and coal is the very worst climate offender known to mankind. Other nations speak of the apparent wonders of nuclear energy while those of us who were alive in the 1970s recall just how horrified so many environmentalists were about the prospect of radioactive nuclear waste.

And your EV car batteries? What guarantee do we have that they will be safely recycled? If not, it’s well known that EV battery waste is dangerous. Also, the above article notes how harmful the production of EV batteries can be.

So don’t feel guilty driving your conventional wheels. Just drive responsibly and only when needed. If we all showed a little restraint, that would probably do far more good for the environment than a silly carbon tax.

Sadly, our leader in Canada shows no such restraint, taking trips and flying to questionable conferences and summits just about every other week. It seems Trudeau doesn’t want Canada to warm up because he just ditches out whenever it gets too cold! Some of us, however, don’t have that luxury and might actually welcome a slightly warmer Canadian winter along with a longer spring and summer.

