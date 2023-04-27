A refreshing alternative to the familiar refrain of “I want you baby… let’s do it baby”

Pop culture has become increasingly sexual, especially with young women “liberating” themselves to engage in all kinds of sex… sex with guys, sex with gals, sex with guys saying they are gals and gals saying they are guys…

I’m not being sexist here by focussing on women’s so-called “liberation” because young men were “liberated” in this way a long time ago. But it was a one-way “liberation” for many decades, actually centuries.

So today in many countries women can express their sexuality with far fewer social repercussions, although I imagine some double standard still exists.

All fine and dandy, until we encounter someone like Sr. Ann Immaculée S.V. who challenges that entire lifestyle and some of the assumptions underpinning our polymorphic “liberated” sexuality.

Some years ago I met another young religious like Sister Ann at a local parish in Toronto. She was visiting from Europe and I found her presence and example equally elevating.

Polymorphic sexuality isn’t for everyone. Just in case we forget and become blinded by the bright media lights, people like Sister Ann come along to remind us there is another way.

(videos are short-linked to where Sister Ann appears)

We’re all different and I do not believe in the neurotic repression of sexuality. For me, celibacy ideally arises as a biological, psychological, and spiritual evolution. Genuine celibates refrain from sex not because some person or book tells them to but because they believe God calls them for a higher purpose, and not a “narrower” life as so many secular materialists suppose.

So today let’s remember that wanton lust is not the only way. And some people, young and old, can be exceedingly happy without falling into the “I want you baby… let’s do it baby” trap.