Spoiler alert – But not really as this film is based on a true story

Christine is a compelling portrait of an American TV news reporter who struggles with her personal demons and professional ambitions in a male-dominated industry. The film is based on the true story of Christine Chubbuck, a field reporter who committed suicide on live TV in 1974.

Chubbuck is portrayed by the British actress and filmmaker, Rebecca Hall, who delivers a captivating performance as Christine. To what degree Hall’s Christine coincides with the real Christine is unclear. But the film depicts a complex personality with a passion for journalism and a charitable soul’s tragic descent into an aggressive form of sadness.

The film also explores the ethical dilemmas and pressures that Christine apparently faced in her work, as she tried to balance her integrity with the demands of ratings and sensationalism. It does not shy away from showing the dark and disturbing aspects of Christine’s life, but by humanizing her Christine makes us empathize with her plight.

Christine’s cinematography is noteworthy as director Antonio Campos creates a sense of unease and the film’s muted color palette and stark lighting further add to the sense of tension and dread.

On a personal note, while watching this film – which ends with death – I noticed a large, framed Gordon Lightfoot poster in Christine’s bedroom. I was ‘tuned in’ last night around the time that Gordon Lightfoot passed away. This morning that seemed like a bit of a synchronicity when the headlines about Lightfoot’s death appeared on the local TV news.

Christine is an extremely worthwhile film that invites us to think about ambition, sexism, and the self.

Christine is free to watch on Plex, Tubi, Kanopy and Hoopla