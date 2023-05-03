Ex-Fox News anchor shown referring to fans as ‘post-menopausal’ and unnamed woman as ‘yummy’ in clips released on Tuesday

Opinion: The article notes that all of these comments were made in private. So Carlson is human. And as one person apparently close to Carlson put it

“An elderly Australian man fired his top anchor with no warning because he was so offended by a dirty word? Stupidest explanation ever. Please. A big decision requires a powerful motive. Naughty words in text messages don’t qualify.” (Source)

The pressing question that should be asked is: How and why were these private messages acquired and leaked?

It always amazes me when self-righteous individuals pass judgment on other people’s private lives, especially when the info was illegally acquired. The phony world of “politeness” is not the real world for many people. To form genuine bonds, connect, and develop trust, many greats drop the mask of civility and talk a bit rough. It’s a sign of “being real” for many.

I should also add that one of history’s great musical geniuses, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, had a very crude side that he expressed in private letters.

Don’t believe it? Just Google “Mozart’s crude letters” – https://www.google.com/search?q=mozart%27s+crude+letters and be amazed.