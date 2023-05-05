The Gospel of Matthew – Implications for belief and practice

The Gospel of Matthew is one of the synoptic gospels of the New Testament (NT) appearing first in the NT but generally believed to be written after Mark.

Papias, said to be Bishop of Hieropolis (60-130 CE), apparently wrote that Matthew kept an account of the life and sayings of Christ. But Papias’ document has been lost. The early historian Eusebius (260-340 CE), however, mentions Papias’ book, The Sayings of the Lord Explained, which claims that Matthew wrote about Christ in Aramaic.

Today, scholars date the work from 60-100 CE which would make it improbable that Matthew (formerly Levi, a tax collector), was the author. Current thinking has an anonymous male Jew familiar with the finer points of scripture as the author. Further, Matthew is generally believed to be based on at least two sources: The Gospel of Mark and a hypothesized but undiscovered document called “Q” (from the German quelle, meaning “source”).

In 2012 Wikipedia put it this way:

“Matthew” probably originated in a Jewish-Christian community in Roman Syria towards the end of the 1st century.[1] The anonymous author probably drew on a number of sources, including the Gospel of Mark, the sayings collection known as the Q source, and material unique to his own community, as well as his own experience.

The 2023 Wikipedia now says:

Most modern scholars hold that it was written anonymously in the last quarter of the first century by a male Jew who stood on the margin between traditional and nontraditional Jewish values and who was familiar with technical legal aspects of scripture being debated in his time.*

Regardless of its authorship and still debated language of composition, Matthew tells us about the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, highlighting Jesus’ Jewish heritage and his fulfillment of Jewish prophecy. Matthew frequently quotes from the Old Testament, likely to attract and convince a primarily Jewish audience.

Matthew focuses on Jesus’ teachings and his role as the Messiah, the Savior prophecized in the Old Testament, and emphasizes his command to love, forgive, and abstain from sin. The gospel also outlines many of Jesus’ alleged miracles, such as healing the sick and feeding the multitudes. Matthew’s discourses include the Sermon on the Mount, in which Jesus teaches about the Beatitudes and the importance of living a righteous life, as well as the parables, which use stories and metaphors to convey key moral and spiritual lessons.

Considered one of the most important and influential texts in Christianity, it’s no surprise that Matthew was placed as the first book of the New Testament even if scholars say it wasn’t necessarily the first to be written. Carelessly or intentionally fudging history is nothing new to religion which ideally leads us to a holier life but not necessarily to a better grasp of what really happened. For some, that’s a bit of a paradox. How can exaggeration, selectivity, and misinformation lead us to a greater truth? Others, however, have no problem with the misty past of their religious texts, claiming it is true (e.g. fundamentalism) or perhaps a “revealed” theology, not necessarily a history (e.g. Catholicism).

With Catholicism, church officials apparently have the divine wisdom to cherry-pick what stories should guide adherents’ lives and which should be seen as merely “cultural.” These fancy-hatted fellows are the “authorities” whom we should blindly follow, which arguably approaches a kind of authoritarian cult mentality but differs from a cult in they won’t hunt you down to malign, bankrupt, poison or kill you if you criticize or try to leave.

Not unlike the “American Dream,” Catholicism is probably one of the cleverest and most pervasive ideologies out there. Real power gets believers to want to stay and obey not out of fear but out of systematic persuasion (some might say brainwashing). The adherent goes to Mass, feels the Holy Spirit, and assumes this means that everything taught by the church must be true.

Others like myself take a middle path, realizing that scripture and attending Mass can center and elevate us but also that, if interested, we should independently study to find out as much as possible concerning the actual conditions giving rise to our particular theology and make up our own minds about how much of the Bible and its application we accept, question, and outright dismiss.

In other words, with religion as with anything else, we should listen to what people say but decide for ourselves—that is, think freely.

—

