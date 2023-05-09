New at SoundCloud – Maybe I’m a Cylon?

Here’s a minimalist fragment I’ve been working on for the past few days. All plugins are freeware. I kept it light on purpose. If by chance you don’t know what a Cylon is, check out the TV series Battlestar Galactica (reimagined). Even tho’ a bit dated now, I thought “Cylon” was a catchier word than “artificial intelligence” or “AI” for this jingle. Unfortunately, the AI app I used didn’t always pronounce it right. But maybe that’s a perfect irony.

LYRICS – I’d like to think this is an original composition but I’m not sure if I am a Cylon or not. If I am a Cylon, then everything is predetermined, there is no free will. I am just the sum of my parts. Is that right? On second thought, maybe even a Cylon has a soul, has free will and will go to heaven.

What do u think?