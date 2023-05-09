Special to Earthpages – Canadian PM Trudeau’s last minute realization at King Charles’ Coronation Ceremony!

Opinion

Ha Ha… I made this on the day and wasn’t going to post it but after watching some clips of Harry’s brother – what’s his name again? – and his wife talking to the crowds, looking like phony actors playing one part, the part that most elites must play to apparently legitimize their position, I decided to go with it.

As for Harry, my guess is he was dreading the whole affair on the flight over. And did you see the reception he got? As he smiled at old friends walking down the aisle, he got some pretty stiff responses.



Don’t you dare allege racism in the sacred monarchy!

History will reveal who the real stiffs were at Westminster that day.

It’s no fun to be jilted by old friends. I experienced it when telling people I believed one of my professors was a hostile operative. The difference between Harry and me, however, is that he’s still worth a fortune while my fortune has been strewn with thorns.