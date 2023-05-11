Tucker Carlson’s second post-Fox appearance on Twitter

Opinion

Just watched this on a TV Twitter account and almost got the ol’ buzz that came with watching Tucker on a good night (there were bad ones) at FOX. But not quite. This ‘homily’ from America’s newest savior comes off a bit thin. The major media mislead us, Carlson says, and they do that through selectivity—that is, by leaving out important facts.

Hmm. So when Carlson talks about people being fired if they push too hard against the Powers That Be, I guess that’s supposed to refer to him too, right?

No mention of the massive lawsuit against FOX News. I guess that didn’t have anything to do with his firing.

Oh, but of course Carlson is just talking in generalities, not about himself.

Right…

Seems our new savior of American democracy might be trying to carve out a space for himself where he can promote his ideas (discourse?) and possibly wares. Nothing new there. Although I must admit, he is good at what he does, even if it’s all sounding a bit cheesy these days.