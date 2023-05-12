An alarming trend in the move toward scientism

If you haven’t read my entry at Think Free, the word “scientism” has two meanings:

Lousy science posing as good science

The belief that science may ultimately answer all our questions

What’s alarming about the news story below is how the simple act of thinking freely is branded as “denial.” Religion once played this role, and it still does within some religions and cults. But up until quite recently, most everybody understood that the strength of science was its ability to question scientific theories and practices, to formulate and usually test new and better theories and practices, and thus get better solutions.

But with vaccines and climate change, it seems these two topics have fallen under the category of scientific dogma—for some, anyhow. Let’s hope this frightening brainwashing stops here and we can continue to think freely as a species. Some believe that ability to think freely is what gave Homo sapiens an edge over the Neanderthals.

Do we really want to go back?