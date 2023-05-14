First bloom – Happy Mother’s Day!

Cutting the grass for the first time this year, a bit earlier than usual I guess cos of global warming, I noticed this lovely satiny pillow which was larger than the palm of my hand. And I have fairly big, “guitar hands.”

I’ve never seen such a red bloom in our backyard. We usually get bluebells and a trillium, the latter being the emblem for Ontario.

While mowing the yard I get into a kind of rhythm and don’t like to stop before I get tired and need to rest and grab something to drink. So although the light was fantastic when I first saw this, I didn’t stop to take it right away. But I knew my mother would like to see it so eventually stopped and went inside to get my phone.

By the time I took this, the light wasn’t quite as good, so I gently lifted it up, freed it from some overhanging leaves, and tried to get it to “pose” for the camera. The results were less than what I’d hoped for.

But here it is, all the same. The first bloom of spring in our backyard. Not only for my mother but for all mothers… motherhood being a most noble and necessary vocation!