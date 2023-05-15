PARIS – France is particularly exposed to Russian espionage and interference, such as intelligence officers under diplomatic cover and disinformation, because of its importance on the international scene…

Source: France threatened by Russian spies ‘under diplomatic cover’ – EURACTIV.com

Opinion

In Canada, we are hearing a lot about alleged Chinese interference partly because Trudeau apparently knew about it but did next to nothing. With the Liberal Trudeau’s popularity on the wane, the federal Conservatives are making the most of this scenario. But we have to ask, even if the Conservatives win the next election, will all those political forces of corruption suddenly vanish?

Any sensible person will realize that the proverbial ‘shadow’ exists and will likely always exist. So whatever party rules must take into account the reality of bad actors. The question is, how much corruption can a society tolerate before it goes completely sour?

Also in Canada, the prevalence of Russian operators is well documented, where international criminals launder money through various projects and shell companies. But my gut tells me that’s only part of the story. I think a spy or criminal would hide wherever they could. And those quiet, out-of-the-way locations that nobody suspects would be the very best places for them.

So all this emphasis on China is interesting but not nearly as interesting as those hidden hostiles who are working away like rodents to bring us all down to a state of misery and poverty while a few master operators bask in the glory of our misappropriated tax dollars.

What do you think? Is there more to the picture than what we see on the news? And if so, why is it not in the news?