Opinion

I’ve got some seasonal outdoor work to do so will be reducing my hours at Earthpages for the next little while. Normally, I’d edit an AI film summary to make it more “me” but in this case I just don’t have time. I did see, however, a BBC News segment about this film with my morning coffee and, having studied in West Bengal where the film is currently banned, thought I would add my two bits.

The first thought that went through my mind was, “So much for white Christians, especially white Christian males being the big bad wolves of the world.” For many years I have thought that racism, xenophobia, elitism, privilege, and religious dislike or hatred have existed and continue to exist all around the globe in a variety of forms. It would be pretty difficult to blame the controversy and clashes over the current film on white Christian men.

The second thought I had was how one could sense the tensions among different religions – especially between Hindus and Muslims – when I was a grad student in West Bengal back in the late 80s. True, there were skirmishes in other parts of India, but my little neck of the woods was, except for a few isolated instances of racism and xenophobia, as close to paradise as one could find.

Today, West Bengal is banning the film for fear that it will spark communal tensions.

Is that smart or sad?

Summary from Bing AI:

The Kerala Story is a film that has sparked a lot of controversy in India. It claims to tell the story of Hindu and Christian women who were lured into joining the Islamic State (IS) group in the southern state of Kerala. The film has been criticised by many opposition politicians, activists, and critics as propaganda and hate speech against the Muslim community. The film has also been praised by some leaders of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said it exposed the truth about religious conversion and terrorism. The film has done well at the box office, despite getting poor reviews from many mainstream critics.

The controversy around the film started when its teaser was released in November 2022. The teaser claimed that 32,000 females from Kerala had joined the IS group, a figure that was debunked by fact-checking websites as having no evidence. The filmmakers later agreed to remove the teaser and carry a disclaimer that the film’s content was fictional. However, this did not stop the legal challenges and protests against the film. Several petitions were filed before various courts seeking a ban on the film, alleging that it violated the constitutional values of equality and fraternity and incited hatred and enmity between different sections of society. The Kerala High Court refused to stay the release of the film, saying that it did not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole and that none of the petitioners had watched the movie. However, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a petition challenging the Kerala High Court order.

The Kerala Story is an example of how a work of fiction or art can become a source of conflict and controversy in a diverse and pluralistic society like India. The film raises questions about the freedom of expression and artistic creativity on one hand, and the responsibility and accountability of filmmakers and artists on the other hand. It also reflects the deep-rooted polarisation and mistrust among different religious groups in India, especially in the context of rising communal violence and radicalisation.

