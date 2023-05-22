Just in Time

The past few days have been uncharacteristically busy and now that spring/summer is here, all the usual and arguably unnecessary noise has raised its ugly head in the city. As someone who usually needs an afternoon nap due to the 24-hour nature of my work, the noise sometimes makes me wonder if we really have progressed as a species or if, perhaps, we’ve devolved into a neurotic/obsessive lot who want to control every aspect of nature according to the arbitrary dictates of our age.

The funny thing is that some card-carrying ‘green’ people are the worst offenders. I’ve blogged about this before. Every summer noise becomes an issue where I live. And for me, it amounts to sleep deprivation if I do not use earplugs. And even with earplugs, the noise can still pass through and disturb my rest.

The law favors the normals of course. But those of us who need to lead an alternative lifestyle have little protection regarding noise pollution.

However, one advantage of being atypical is the little perks people like me appreciate. Seeing this car and especially the license plate was one of those moments. It made me stop to take the photo.

For me, time is more like an ocean than a mere river. And this little moment reminded me that, yes, there is more to life than the current stream.