Does ‘progress’ always entail botched beginnings?

Philosophers and anthropologists alike question the entire idea of progress. While one culture develops in one particular area, a different culture may advance in another. The status quo makes value judgments as to which culture is more ‘evolved’ or ‘advanced’ than the other. But these judgments are highly biased, so the argument goes.

When the story about Elon Musk’s Neuralink first came out, I was critical of his use of monkeys as proverbial test pilots. Later, I mellowed a bit, realizing that the technology could in more advanced forms be beneficial. But if any monkeys were harmed, I doubt they would care too much about that. According to Mashable.com, Neuralink is currently under investigation for alleged animal welfare violations.

In fields as diverse as archaeology, space exploration, and medicine, we hear of botched beginnings that make our skin crawl today. Heavy-handed excavators have destroyed valuable artifacts laying underground. Animal test subjects and human beings have perished in space and on the launchpad because of inadequate protocols or lack of planning. And in medicine, we don’t have to go too far to find out about numerous ways that “experts” actually made their patients worse by applying foolish remedies.

Do we ever learn?

Well yes. But in the course of history, the process of botched beginnings leading to greater things seems more like the rule than the exception. And we often wonder in retrospect, How could people do such things?