The Christian Gospels – A Message for Life

The Background

The Christian Gospels are the first four books appearing in the New Testament (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) that narrate the life, teachings, death, and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth.

Traditionally attributed to Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, most scholars say the Gospels were probably not written by eyewitnesses or apostles.

The first gospel to be written was Mark, around 70 CE, followed by Matthew and Luke in the 80s or 90s CE, and John in the late first or early second century CE.

The gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke are called the synoptic gospels because they share a similar perspective and, the majority of scholars believe, much of the same source material. The gospel of John differs in style and content from the other three.

The gospels are not biographies or histories in the modern sense, but theological interpretations of the meaning and significance of Jesus for the early Christian communities.

Essentially, the Gospels offer the message of salvation from personal sin through God’s forgiveness and a turn to right action (i.e. “go and sin no more“). Just how much we need to act instead of merely believing to attain a heavenly reward is a point of debate. Some Catholics, for instance, stress that God loves us despite our “weaknesses.” Others see this reliance on “weakness” as a cop-out, allowing lazy or lukewarm believers to continue on with their sins instead of earnestly trying to change their ways.

An Audio Analogy

Wikipedia outlines the etymology of the word Gospel. The last time I updated this entry, the 2012 version said:

The word gospel derives from the Old English gōd-spell [1] (rarely godspel), meaning “good news” or “glad tidings”. It is a calque (word-for-word translation) of the Greek word εὐαγγέλιον, euangelion (eu- “good”, -angelion “message”). The Greek word euangelion is also the source (via Latinised evangelium) of the terms “evangelist” and “evangelism” in English. The authors of the four canonical Christian gospels are known as the four evangelists.

And in 2023 we have:

Gospel is the Old English translation of the Hellenistic Greek term εὐαγγέλιον, meaning “good news”; this may be seen from analysis of ευαγγέλιον (εὖ “good” + ἄγγελος “messenger” + -ιον diminutive suffix). The Greek term was Latinized as evangelium in the Vulgate, and translated into Latin as bona annuntiatio. In Old English, it was translated as gōdspel (gōd “good” + spel “news”). The Old English term was retained as gospel in Middle English Bible translations and hence remains in use also in Modern English.¹

Non-believers often point out apparent contradictions among the different gospel accounts while believers usually see these variations as presenting a holistic harmony, not unlike four-channel audio that amplifies a single message. That is, you have to listen to all four speakers to hear the whole song. Likewise, you need to read all four Gospels to appreciate the fullness of Christ’s message.

Additional so-called ‘gospels’ exist that are not recognized by most Christians as canonical.² Some say these unofficial gospels offer insights or points of interest concerning the total situation in the ancient world around the time of Jesus. However, Church officials usually maintain that non-canonical gospels may confuse or distract otherwise genuine seekers, making it harder for them to experience the true light of God.

In free and democratic societies that resist authoritarianism, most Gnostics and New Age enthusiasts would probably fire back that dried-up, regimented, sexist, and often corrupt Church practices would hinder their pursuit of God, perhaps even more than a few allegedly misguided passages in a non-canonical gospel. So to continue with our audio analogy, instead of just a four-track sound, some non-traditional Christian seekers believe they experience the more dramatic and comprehensive Dolby Atmos.

¹ These Wikipedia variations reflect not just an ‘improvement’ but also what editors deem important at different times. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gospel

² For an exhaustive list see – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Gospels

