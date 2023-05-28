The Chronicles of Louis Brandon, Time Traveler — Chapter 10 Conclusion, Chapter 11 Teaser

Hi everyone, just yesterday I had a vivid and slightly off-putting dream about Toronto in the distant future. The city was massive and far more authoritarian than today. Good timing for a revision of this fictional scenario where Louis and Stella encounter a strange, cold tyrant. I hope you enjoy it! — MC 🙂

© 2023, Michael William Clark. Toronto, Canada.

Did you miss part of the story? Find it here!

“Force your will on the system! That’s part of it too,” Stella suggested in vain.

“Who knows what would happen if we left at the wrong time. It’s not my decision to make,” Louis said, gazing toward the strange cylindrical sky.

IT WOULD DESTABILIZE YOUR ATOMS. YOU WOULD BE DESTROYED.

The alien was listening.

“If you know that,” Louis said, “why did you say we could ‘depart immediately’?”

OBEY YOUR INSTRUCTIONS.

“Great,” Louis said. “Another tyrant leader. Just what we need.”

YOU WILL BE PUNISHED IF YOU DO NOT COMPLY.

“How can we comply when you haven’t told us what to do?” Stella shrieked into the darkness.

LOUIS FRANKLIN BRANDON, YOU HAVE BEEN SELECTED FOR SERVICE.

STELLA MARIA OVERTON, YOU HAVE BEEN SELECTED FOR SERVICE.

“How did you know my real name?” Stella cried.

WE HAVE KNOWLEDGE. WE KNOW EVERYTHING. WE ARE THE HOLY ONES. THE SACRED GATEKEEPERS OF ALL TIME.

“If you know everything, what do you need from us?” Louis hissed.

YOU WILL BE PUNISHED FOR SUCH UTTERANCES. HERE IS A SAMPLE OF PUNISHMENT YOU CAN EXPECT FOR DISOBEDIENCE.

A jolt of pain seared from ear to ear in Louis’ mind. He screamed in agony and it instantly disappeared. But the pain was intense enough to make him realize that the Zygons were not to be trifled with.

WE ARE THE CONTROLLERS. OBEY.

“To hell with you!” Louis screamed, somehow knowing he could get away with it.

“Could you please tell us what you would like us to do?” Stella asked, trying to placate all concerned before the situation got out of hand.

WE HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF ALL TIME. WE REQUIRE SUBJECTS TO ASSIST US IN THE IMPLEMENTATION OF NECESSARY PROGRAMS.

Suddenly it dawned on Louis. He and Stella weren’t talking to a visceral being but to a machine.

“You’re not even real, bucket brain!” his voice echoed through the vast tube.

WE ARE AN ORGANIC POLYMERIC SILICON COMPOUND.

Stella detected a hint of defensiveness in the voice, but her perception was rudely disrupted by a white-hot agony that shot through her mind. Louis felt it too. The pain lasted considerably longer than the first assault. The torturous heat abated after about a minute and the two fell back on the bench like slaughtered animals.

YOU ARE UNCONSCIOUS. YOU WILL NOT DIE.

In their stupor, Louis and Stella could hear the voice of the regulator.

WE WANT YOU TO LOCATE A DR. RAINER DARKOV IN LATE 20C EARTH HISTORY. HE IS DEVELOPING A DEVICE THAT WILL INVERT THE ATOMIC STRUCTURE OF THE UNIVERSE. IF NOT MASERED INTO OBLIVION DARKOV WILL DISRUPT THE ORDER OF THE KNOWN UNIVERSE.

Louis and Stella regained consciousness and blearily opened their eyes.

“Sorry, wise one,” Louis mumbled. Darkov… electrocuted to death… 20th century.”

DATA ENTRY ERROR.

“Error?” Stella repeated, slightly more awake than Louis.

ERROR.

“Look, you cyber head,” Louis said as his outrage enhanced his coherence, “why did you let us drop from exhaustion and torture before relating all this holy news?”

YOU WILL OBEY.

“If you’re God, you’re pretty damn twisted. Couldn’t you have just told us right away? Without the torture?”

YOU ARE BEING PREPARED.

At that moment a brilliant white light tinged with crimson and purple flashed against the starry black backdrop.

The two were back in Louis’s office in 23rd century Tron.

Chapter 11

Louis sat at his desk with Stella standing across from him, much like when they first met.

“Is this real?” she said. “I need a drink.”

“Dr. Brandon?” Priscilla spoke on Louis’ screen.

“I thought the alien said we’d be in the 20th century,” Louis whispered to Stella without muting his mic.

Stella shook her head with a slight shrug.

© 2023, Michael William Clark. Toronto, Canada.

Did you miss part of the story? Find it here!