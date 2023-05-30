Nature waits

Have you ever seen a perfect nature scene knowing that if you try to open a window or door to get closer you’ll scare the subject away? That happens to me a lot.

The other day this little rabbit was sunbathing in complete sunlight giving a perfect side view. But I was inside with the back door closed. So I slowly opened it and walked closer, only to frighten it into this pose.

The rabbit stayed perfectly still for so long that I stopped filming. Seconds later it made a mad dash at top speed toward the back left, out of view. I sort of wish I’d kept filming but at least I caught its totally alert stillness.