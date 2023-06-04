The visionary author talks about sci-fi and the limits of AI.

“So if he had to invent a different term for artificial intelligence, what would it be? His answer is instant: applied statistics”

Source: Sci-fi writer Ted Chiang: ‘The machines we have now are not conscious’ | Financial Times

Opinion

“Fish don’t feel pain,” they told me as a kid. So I tried my hand at fishing but never could accept the inevitable violence that one must inflict on the creature. I did become a fisherman later in life but a fisher of people, as the New Testament puts it, and not of marine life.

Before I make myself sound too holy, I must admit that I do eat tinned tuna. That’s just one of the many dilemmas we must face as human beings living on this frightfully violent Earth.

Right now, I don’t want to talk about animal rights. Today, I just want to point out that Ted Chiang might be making a false assumption about AI. He says it is more like a statistical analysis that weighs the strengths of associations among variables. But “applied statistics” is not as sexy sounding as “AI.”

Point taken, but can we really know that machines are devoid of consciousness? Some Asian schools of philosophy believe that all matter/energy possesses some kind of root consciousness. And the more organized that matter/energy becomes, the more complex the consciousness.

Hmm. If that’s true, could a toaster, a car or a computer performing AI be conscious?

One thing I have learned over the years is to never say never. It’s usually unwise to speak in absolutes or pretend we know something for sure when an iota of uncertainty remains.

Ironic that a sci-fi writer wouldn’t get this.