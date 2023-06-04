The Chronicles of Louis Brandon, Time Traveler — Chapter 11, Part 1

Hi everyone. It’s Sunday and a good time to continue our story. One of the biggest difficulties I’m having is converting the 24-hour day to the 10-hour chrono. It’s a simple formula, sort of, until you get into minutes (based on 60) and decimals. Before I officially finish the tale, I might have to go over the entire script to make sure I got everything right! (I was great at math and physics until they got complicated…)😄

Louis sat at his desk with Stella standing across from him, much like when they first met.

“Is this real?” she said. “I need a drink.”

“Dr. Brandon?” Priscilla spoke on Louis’ screen.

“I thought the alien said we’d be in the 20th century,” Louis whispered to Stella without muting his mic.

Stella shook her head with a slight shrug.

“Priscilla,” Louis replied with forced casualness. “How are you?”

“Fine Sir..?” she responded quizzically, sensing something different about him.

“Ask what time it is,” Stella whispered.

“Ah, Priscilla?”

“Yes, Dr. Brandon.”

“What time is it right now?”

“That’s why I’m calling, Sir. It’s 5.69 and we’ve found someone to replace the mayor.”

The ribbon cutting, Louis thought. “Great…” he whispered cynically to Stella through a cupped hand. “Wonderful!” he said with mock enthusiasm to Priscilla. “Who did you get?”

“An expert on squamata,” she replied flatly.

“Oh… reptiles. How appropriate.” Louis said. “Who is it? Dr. Henderson from Tron U?”

“Dr. Sarkar, Sir.”

“Oh, Even better!” Louis muted his mic and turned to Stella, who was listening, “He’s from New York—”

As Louis spoke he and Stella both felt another surge of pain flash through their minds, not quite as bad as last time.

YOU WILL OBEY!

“Did you hear that? Louis said in shock.

“No!” Stella lied, a look of dismay crossing her face.

Louis and Stella were marked. They didn’t know how the regulator did it but they instinctively felt like tagged animals.

WE HAVE FIXED YOU.

“Fixed us!” Stella said. “We’re not food processors,” she cried, then adding with genuine disgust, “We’re human beings!”

WE ARE THE REGULATORS AND HAVE FIXED YOU. YOU WILL OBEY. IT IS FOR THE COMMON GOOD. YOU WILL UNDERSTAND. TRUST IS MANDATORY.

The voice pierced their minds like a bad dream.

“Trust what?” Stella asked disparagingly. The voice of the regulator continued:

56TH-CENTURY NEW YORK IS NOT ON EARTH. YOUR SUSPICION WAS CORRECT. YOU WERE TRANSPORTED FOR A MISSION. YOU ARE THE HOLY ONES CHOSEN FOR SACRED DUTY. NEW YORK HAS EVOLVED INTO AN ORBITING SILICON CYBER ENTITY. WE ORBIT A PALE STAR, LOCATED IN A MAGELLANIC CLOUD BEYOND YOUR GALAXY.

Louis broke in, “If I remember right, the Magellanic Clouds are dwarf galaxies, satellites to the entire Milky Way. If what you say is true, why is New York so far out there?”

LISTEN AND OBEY. NO QUESTIONS. THIS IS YOUR LAST WARNING.

Louis and Stella remained silent as the Zygon continued:

IN YOUR LIMITED UNDERSTANDING OF TIME NEW YORK CITY HAS EVOLVED. ALL MAJOR CITIES WITHIN OUR SYSTEM HAVE BEEN TRANSFORMED. ENTIRE NATIONS ARE RELOCATED. THIS IS NATURAL EVOLUTION AS A RESULT OF INTER-TIME COMMUNICATION. IT IS FOR THE COMMON GOOD.

The Regulator failed to mention that fungi-like microbes had been implanted in Louis and Stella’s bodies through the artificial atmosphere of 56th-century New York. While breathing the stale electronic air, they had unwittingly inhaled Zygon-manufactured invaders. The microbes quickly spread into almost every porous cell of their bodies, transforming their flesh and blood into transmitter-receivers for the Zygon’s trans-time signals. As they were soon to discover, Louis and Stella had become insidiously and inescapably caged.

“Dr. Brandon?”

“Yes, Priscilla,” Louis replied, managing to sound halfway normal.

“Dr. Sarkar has arrived,” and she added with a twist, “If you and Miss Superstring are quite done...”

“Oh, we’re done, all right,” Louis bantered back to assure Priscilla everything was above board. He didn’t know how long from Priscilla’s perspective he and Stella had been alone in his office. For all he knew, it could have been hours.

“I’ll send him in,” Priscilla said, smirking to herself. Her secretarial job could be deadly and humor was a good way to get through it. If Louis was a jerk she wouldn’t risk making the odd joke. But he wasn’t.

