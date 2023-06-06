A Lesson from Rome – Time for an Edict on Maximum Prices?

Do you ever feel mysteriously drawn to a book? The Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung wrote that he felt guided to open certain books and read specific passages within them. Over the years, I’ve experienced a similar phenomenon and it happened again last night. I was sitting in my bedroom looking at my open closet, which is stuffed with mostly older books in milk crates (making it hard sometimes to get out my clothes!).

This double volume on Roman Civilization by Naphtali Lewis and Meyer Reinhold seemed to have a bit of a numinous allure as if the book (or God) was inviting me to check it out. This is such a subtle thing that I find it hard to describe but I often follow it and am glad I did. Being somewhat “guided” can save a lot of time and help get things done that otherwise could be overwhelming.

After flipping through the pages for a minute or so, I landed on this surprisingly modern passage about Diocletian placing a kind of maximum “price freeze” across the Roman Empire in an attempt to quell out-of-control inflation. Scholars differ as to how effective his edict was but I find it interesting all the same—especially when the document gives his spin on “greedy” others, as if Rome itself did not arise from the lust for power and the exploitation of the weak.

What I found particularly engaging, however, was how relevant this is to today’s crippling inflation. Ancient Rome fell for many reasons. Given all its problems, some scholars say they are not surprised that it fell but are amazed that it lasted for so long. One of the many reasons for the fall of Rome was wild inflation.

Sound familiar?

I managed to find the very same publication at The Internet Archive, a site that’s getting some really great stuff these days, including Andrew Marrs’ History of the World (BBC video).

Here are some of the pages that caught my eye. If interested to learn more about the Roman world back then, follow this link, sign in, and borrow the book for free. It’s actually an amazing sourcebook for both the Roman Republic and the Empire.

There is also a more recent online translation:

https://www.academia.edu/23644199/New_English_translation_of_the_Price_Edict_of_Diocletianus

although I like the old one better.