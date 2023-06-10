Climate change concern has recently skyrocketed, but scientists began warning humanity in the 1800s.

Source: Timeline of climate change: What humanity knew and when

Opinion

This story merges two of my interests. It’s fascinating when the past seems incredibly modern. And secondly, climate change is getting harder to ignore or dismiss. Mind you, I still am not convinced about the ultimate meaning of it all. But rarely will anyone think that way. So I won’t waste my breath (fingers?) here.

On the alarmist side, there was a time when the ozone layer was endangered, science realized it, and we made some changes here on Earth to alleviate the problem. But on the skeptical side, I am not confident that things like a carbon tax really do any net good for our rapid rate of climate change and for Canadians in general.

And that leads to my second interest. Canada’s carbon tax.

I realize this may seem boring to non-Canadians but if Canada is a forerunner in this area, it might not be too long before you too are shelling out for yet another cash grab instituted by a zealous politician.

Amidst unprecedented economic inflation, Trudeau has slapped down a rapidly increasing carbon tax that makes prices go up at every step of the production-consumption chain. And some Canadians are so brainwashed that they don’t even realize it (I recently had a conversation with a seemingly intelligent store clerk who blamed rising prices on the greed of corporate owners, not on production, transportation, and distribution costs due to carbon tax. “That has nothing to do with it,” he said when I grumbled about the carbon tax affecting prices).

So I ask:

Instead of forcing us to pay a carbon tax, why not spend a few bucks on a government informational campaign to request that Canadians be careful about their carbon emissions? You know, “Walk don’t drive, take the bus, save on parking and save our planet!” That kind of thing.

I would rather be given a choice than be dictated to by a Prime Minister – a very wealthy one, at that – who doesn’t practice what he preaches. And I’m sure the growing number of homeless and those just barely getting by would agree.