Golden Knights tame Panthers to capture 1st Stanley Cup in just 6th year of existence | CBC Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights captured the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in just its sixth season of existence on Tuesday after closing out the Florida Panthers at home with a 9-3 win in Game 5 of the final.

Opinion

How the game has changed!

I realize this is mostly a Canadian and perhaps North American interest story. The sparkly gambling town of Vegas has fast become quite the hockey mecca and for me, this Stanley Cup final between Florida and Vegas marked just how much hockey has changed from the golden era of Guy Lafleur and Bobby Orr to this new brand of hockey.

Yes, there were American “expansion” teams back then, and yes, the game could be violent (does anyone remember the Broad Street Bullies?). But something seems different now. Perhaps we could say it’s become more commercialized. At times I wasn’t sure if I was watching a hockey game or an extended ad for an online betting app. Anyone who watched in Canada will understand. The two have merged… the betting app and the sportscast.

Good or bad? I can’t say.

I also noticed that the victors of each series leading up to and including the Stanley Cup final donned American-style baseball caps before posing for their team photo. What? In my day all you saw was loosened helmet straps or maybe helmets off with sweat-soaked hair and toothless smiles.

And the violence. Well, yes, there were fights back in the day. But nowadays sportscasters are telling us on air how they ‘love the hate’ and so on. The violence is vulgar, crass, and IMO should be illegal.

If two or maybe a group of guys attacked each other with hardened sticks on Yonge Street they’d be charged. Why do hockey players get an exemption? And why does our culture laud this dangerous activity?

Are we so different from ancient Rome? Maybe people aren’t outright killed for sport anymore but there certainly is a lot of game violence that outside the arena would be flatly illegal.

I’m not averse to spectacle, even big bouncy American spectacles. But something seems to have been lost in the NHL I guess that mirrors Canada’s growing international identity instead of being a mostly isolated, provincial place.

Like anything, there’s good and not so good to cultural and economic changes like that.

About the only thing that hasn’t changed is that the Leafs still suck!