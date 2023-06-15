Glenn Gould – Insightful, uncompromising and off the beaten track

Glenn Gould (1932-82) was an internationally respected Canadian classical pianist and composer known for his precision, clarity, dynamics, and staccato approach to the keyboard. Gould stopped giving concert performances in 1964 at the age of 31. Not unlike the Beatles (who quit performing live when they recorded their studio masterpiece Sgt. Peppers), Gould went on to push the boundaries of classical studio recording and also became a kind of sagacious cultural observer within the media.

In his best-selling CBS Masterworks album of J. S. Bach‘s The Goldberg Variations,¹ Gould pioneered the use of studio ‘punching in’ for classical music. The technique allows the performer to non-destructively replace specific passages without altering the entire work, much like a word processor does with a text document.

In a friendly debate with the virtuoso violinist Yehudi Menuhin, Menuhin deplores Gould’s emphasis on the studio. Menuhin says Gould’s studio wizardry is artificial and disconnected from the human element. Gould defends his studio techniques by suggesting that a listener’s relationship to recorded music is just as personal as a live performance, although within a different kind of realm.

In their exchange, Menuhin stresses the importance of live audience feedback. But Gould resolutely stands his ground by saying he prefers to create and produces better work in the studio. ² On the latter point, time seems to have proven him right. Gould’s live recordings are interesting but his studio albums are by far the most memorable.

The Gould/Menuhin conversation foreshadowed issues addressed today by fans and critics of digital sampling and electronic music (e.g. is EDM soulless or where it’s at? And what about AI?). It also prefigured recent philosophical debates about the nature of reality and human interaction (e.g. can we have genuine relationships without meeting others in person?). Obviously, these debates didn’t originate with the advent of the internet and virtual reality, but they are vividly brought to life and further nuanced by these media.

Some say Gould was a genius and many that he was eccentric. In some of his recordings, you can faintly hear his somewhat shrill voice sounding out over his piano playing. This kind of thing would be unacceptable for most classical performers but Gould got away with it—perhaps all part of his ‘eccentric piano whiz’ image.

Unfortunately, Gould did not enjoy good health throughout his career. His reliance on prescription drugs to manage pain might have been a contributing factor to his death by a stroke at age 50. Had he lived longer, he apparently planned to branch out into other areas such as conducting, and give up the piano or at least minimize his direct involvement with the instrument.

I myself don’t always like to listen to Gould’s playing. One has to be in a certain mood to appreciate his ‘intellectual’ approach to music. And sometimes it sounds a tad pompous to me, not unlike those Canadians who differentiate themselves from ‘vulgar’ Americans by trying to sound more British or European. But one thing’s for sure. While I may sometimes be able to identify other classical greats when they play on the radio or through online music apps, I can just about always recognize a Glenn Gould performance!

The same thing can be said only with a handful of innovative musicians who helped to define a generation of artists and their supporters. Sometimes different and eccentric is not just okay, but necessary for the development of the craft and its patrons.

¹ Gould came to adore the music of Bach, likening it to a great castle or cathedral of the mind. In comparison, he saw Mozart as a musical poser, a view that not many would share.

² See The Music of Man by Yehudi Menuhin and Curtis W. Davis. Toronto: Methuen, 1979 and the excellent video below.

