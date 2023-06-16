The concept of Grace (by two machines and a man)

Ha ha. How do you like today’s title? 😄

I’m not feeling inspired today to rewrite these two AI entries – that is merge them – with my former Think Free entry, written before AI chatbots were available. So I’ll just list all three, as I did last time. If I were getting paid for this, I might spend hours reworking this into one single entry. But I’m not. So I’ll take the easy way out, which actually might be more interesting.

MS Bing AI

The idea of grace is a central concept in many religious and philosophical traditions. Grace can be understood as a gift, a blessing, or a favor that is bestowed by a higher power or a benevolent source. Grace can also be seen as a quality of character, a disposition of kindness, compassion, or generosity. Grace can have various effects on the recipients, such as forgiveness, healing, transformation, or salvation. Grace can also inspire gratitude, humility, and service in those who experience it. Grace is often contrasted with justice, merit, or law, as grace transcends the human notions of fairness or deservedness. Grace is ultimately a mystery that cannot be fully explained or comprehended by human reason, but can only be felt and appreciated by the heart.

ChatGPT

The concept of grace is multifaceted, encompassing various interpretations and implications across different cultural, religious, and philosophical contexts. Grace is commonly associated with elegance, beauty, and refinement. It can also refer to a divine or spiritual favor bestowed upon an individual, often seen as an unmerited gift or blessing. Grace is not something that can be earned or attained through personal effort; rather, it is freely given.

In religious contexts, grace often signifies the benevolence of a higher power toward humanity. It is seen as a manifestation of God’s love and mercy, providing salvation and forgiveness to those who believe. Grace is often contrasted with justice, highlighting the notion of undeserved compassion and compassionately overlooking one’s faults.

Beyond the religious realm, grace extends to the realm of human behavior and relationships. It can be observed in acts of kindness, forgiveness, and empathy. Graceful individuals exhibit a certain poise, charm, and dignity in their demeanor, interactions, and actions. They possess an inner sense of harmony, balance, and humility that radiates outward.

Grace is also intertwined with the idea of acceptance and letting go. It involves acknowledging and embracing the imperfections and limitations of oneself and others without judgment. Grace allows for personal growth, as it encourages self-reflection, learning from mistakes, and the willingness to change.

Moreover, grace has an aesthetic dimension. It is often associated with artistic expression, such as in dance, music, or visual arts. Graceful movements and gestures convey a sense of fluidity, harmony, and effortless beauty. It captivates and inspires, evoking a sense of awe and admiration.

In summary, grace encompasses a range of meanings and interpretations. It is a divine or spiritual favor bestowed upon individuals, an expression of compassion and forgiveness, a quality of personal behavior and relationships, and an aesthetic attribute. Grace touches upon the realms of faith, humanity, and aesthetics, resonating with notions of love, mercy, elegance, and acceptance.

My manmade version (updated)

The idea of grace has two main interconnected aspects, one worldly and the other spiritual.

In everyday terms, grace refers to elegance, beauty, refinement, and decency. In spirituality and religion, the word grace has a different yet arguably related meaning.

Among world religions, grace generally refers to some kind of favorable disposition and positive action of God (or gods/goddesses) toward a person, group, or humanity as a whole.

The results of a deity’s action toward humanity may be visible (e.g. narrowly escaping death “by the Grace of God”) or invisible, such as feeling peaceful, healed, and elevated in unique ways that worldly methods, alone, cannot achieve.

In Catholicism, in which I am a participant, grace is understood as a gift freely given by God, the Creator, to the rational creature mankind for the purpose of salvation and everlasting bliss in heaven. The jury is out in Catholicism as to whether animals experience grace and enter heaven. Traditionally, they don’t. But some currents of thought challenge and have challenged that view.

The animal question aside, Catholicism speaks of many different kinds of grace, for instance:

actual

baptismal

efficacious

elevating

external

habitual

illuminating

imputed

interior

irresistible

natural

prevenient

sacramental

sanctifying

substantial

sufficient

Some folks respond to the term grace with a sort of blank look. One gets the impression that they don’t really understand the difference between say a rush from booze or physical exercise on the one hand, and the sweet spiritual elevation of bona fide grace, on the other hand. And some may suppose I receive psychological comfort by latching on to the “framework” of the Catholic Church. If they really knew me, though, they would understand that the reality is almost the opposite. But this entry isn’t about me so I’ll elaborate on that some other time.

I will say though that from my experience it’s wrong to suppose that the rich are necessarily poor and that the poor are always rich in grace. That’s a stereotype from the Bible, which in my opinion is influenced by the cultural biases, political agendas, and theological aspirations of a good deal of largely unknown ancient authors and medieval scribes. To me, some contemporary rich folks can be incredibly in tune with grace while others not so much. Same thing with the poor. It’s not a money thing. It’s about how open we are to God and God’s guidance in life.

In pop music, Steve Winwood and Jim Capaldi of Traffic put it this way:

Sometimes your life can be sidetracked, getting lost in things you don’t need

But we all lose direction in a world of greed

Some people’s lives end in ruin, some people’s lives never start

Someone knows what you’re doing deep in your heart

In the hour of need you stood ready, looked danger right in the face

Your heart is moved by the spirit when you’re living

Living in a state of grace

There’s a world never-ending, sorrow and pain don’t exist

We can live there together, you can’t resist

Just when you think you can’t take it, dreams disappear into space

Trust in your heart, you can make it, when you’re living

Living in a state of grace¹

