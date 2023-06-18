Antonio Gramsci – The imprisoned activist who wrote about “hegemony”

Before completing a doctorate in religious studies I had enrolled in another doctoral program in sociology. The sociology grad work wasn’t working out and I withdrew before the deadline so as to avoid any lasting academic penalty. My parents were aghast when I told them, but I knew it would have been worse had I remained in the program. You gotta jump a sinking ship before it takes you right down to the bottom of the sea. And that’s what I did.

However, the two short months I spent enrolled in the sociology program greatly enriched my outlook. Not only did I realize that I didn’t want to spend years studying under professors whose agenda seemed mostly about validating their sexuality, but I also picked up a lot of sociology buzz that you didn’t get at the undergrad level. Reading lists were disseminated in grad school that contained all the big names we needed to know.

And guess what? One of those names was Antonio Gramsci.

I suppose Gramsci did appear in one or two of my better undergrad courses but I don’t recall being asked about him in any undergrad exam or mentioning him in an undergrad paper.

The seed of curiosity had been planted at the grad level, and although I did withdraw from sociology and start again in religious studies, I remained somewhat inquisitive.

The Prison Notebooks? What’s that about? I wondered.

Individuals writing influential treatises behind bars is nothing new. Boethius did it with his Consolation of Philosophy along with several others, great and horrible, who did the same.

Feel free to skim the following to learn more about Gramsci. It’s not important enough for me to revise these three entries into one. But the concept of hegemony is one that I think most should be aware of.

Bing AI

Antonio Gramsci was an influential Italian Marxist philosopher and politician who founded the Italian Communist Party in 1921. He is best known for his theory of cultural hegemony, which argues that the ruling class maintains its dominance not only through coercion, but also through consent and ideology. Gramsci also developed the concept of organic intellectuals, who are agents of social change that emerge from the oppressed classes and challenge the dominant culture. Gramsci’s writings were mostly produced during his imprisonment by the fascist regime of Benito Mussolini, and were later collected and published as the Prison Notebooks. Gramsci’s ideas have influenced various fields of study, such as sociology, political science, cultural studies, and education.

ChatGPT

Antonio Gramsci (1891-1937) was an Italian Marxist philosopher, political theorist, and politician. He is widely known for his contributions to the field of cultural and political theory, particularly his concept of cultural hegemony. Gramsci was a prominent figure within the Communist Party of Italy and played a crucial role in shaping communist thought during the early 20th century.

Gramsci’s most significant work is his prison notebooks, which he wrote while incarcerated by the fascist regime of Benito Mussolini. In these notebooks, Gramsci developed his theory of hegemony, which refers to the dominance of a ruling class over society through the manipulation and control of cultural institutions, such as education, media, and the arts. He argued that the ruling class maintains its power not only through force but also through the dissemination of its own ideas and values, which are accepted and internalized by the subordinate classes.

According to Gramsci, the working class could challenge and ultimately overthrow the ruling class by developing a counter-hegemonic culture and a revolutionary consciousness. He emphasized the importance of intellectual and cultural struggles, as well as the need for organic intellectuals—thinkers who emerge from and engage with the working class—to lead the revolutionary movement.

Gramsci’s ideas have had a profound impact on various fields, including sociology, political science, and cultural studies. His concept of hegemony has been influential in understanding power dynamics and social change, and it has inspired scholars to analyze the complex interplay between culture, politics, and ideology.

Although Gramsci’s ideas gained greater recognition after his death, his work has become increasingly relevant in contemporary discussions of power, class, and social movements. His emphasis on the role of culture and ideas in shaping society remains a crucial aspect of critical theory and continues to inform debates about social change and resistance against dominant structures of power.

My former Think Free stub

Antonio Gramsci (1891-1937) was an Italian Communist founder and party leader, imprisoned by Benito Mussolini‘s Fascists for 11 years. In jail, he wrote his Prison Notebooks where he outlined his ideas about hegemony.

The concept of hegemony has ancient roots, but Gramsci was the first to use hegemony to describe the idea of a ruling class socially and economically dominating others within a given society.

The contemporary sociological meaning of the term hegemony points to an entire system of cultural values and practices existing within interconnected and apparently legitimate social institutions – e.g. markets, legal system, government, education, religion, and media – that the powerful allegedly use to oppress the powerless.

Gramsci died in Rome shortly after gaining his freedom.

