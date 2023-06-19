The Great Mother in Psychology, Myth and Religion

The Great Mother is an umbrella concept referring to the idea of “The Goddess” and prominent goddesses around the world, possibly but not necessarily related to agriculture, fertility, the changing seasons, the cycles of the moon, and the cyclical nature of life, death, and rebirth.

The celebrated archeologist Marija Gimbutas (1921-1994) argued that behind all representations of prehistoric goddesses lies a single, Great Goddess.

Gimbutas identified diverse Paleolithic and Neolithic female representations that she believed depicted a single universal Great Goddess. She also recognized that these complex representations stood for a range of female deities (e.g. snake goddess, bee goddess, bird goddess, mountain goddess, Mistress of the Animals) that were not necessarily ubiquitous throughout Europe.¹

In a tape entitled “The Age of the Great Goddess,” Gimbutas discusses the various manifestations of the Goddess which occur, and stresses the ultimate unity behind them all of the Earth as feminine.¹

Gimbutas also believed that excavations from Neolithics sites in Europe and Lithuania suggest a society were women were dominant, in both the worldly and spiritual sense. Her views, although still debated among scholars, gave great impetus to aspects of the feminist movement, mostly among woman scholars, academics and intellectuals who shared her point of view.

The German psychologist Erich Neumann wrote a popular work, The Great Mother, that adopts Carl Jung‘s view of the Great Mother as an archetype expressing the anima.

While in prison awaiting execution, Boethius (circa 480-525) wrote Consolation of Philosophy, in which he is visited by a female apparition called Philosophy. Boethius’ “eternal feminine” comforter and guide conforms to Jung’s idea of the anima, as does James Lovelock‘s choice of the name Gaia (Greek Mother Goddess) to depict his assertion that the earth behaves as if it were a self-contained living organism.

For the ancients, the term also referred to nurturing, compassionate, life-affirming female deities worshipped in public places.

In the contemporary and ancient sense, the Great Mother has a terrible side, wreaking vengeance and punishment on the sinful. In India, the bloodthirsty goddesses Kali and the bellicose Durga are regarded by many as manifestations of the Great Mother.

Not surprisingly, The Great Mother comes with many names and forms in different cultures and traditions, such as Cybele, Rhea, Nut, Hathor, and for some, the Virgin Mary.

However, Catholics would maintain that the Virgin Mary is wrongly seen by non-Catholics as a Great Mother goddess. We only need to look at representations of the Hindu Kali and Mary, for instance, which reveal clear differences. Kali, mouth dripping with blood, sports a garland of human heads that she has decapitated, whereas Mary stands serenely on top of creation (and the serpent), disseminating God’s graces from her hands. Moreover, regular animal sacrifices at the Kali temple in Kolkata (where the repulsive odor of animal blood certainly did not elevate this author’s heart and soul to high places) continue to this day.

Other differences between Mary and non-Christian goddesses are more subtle. Mary and the goddess Isis, for instance, are both represented suckling their sons, and the Chinese bodhisattva, Kwan-Yin, also holds an infant. But despite their representational similarities, the webs of cultural and religious belief behind these female deities differ. And for me, each deity conveys a distinct type of numinosity varying in character and quality.

In the simplest terms, Mary is widely venerated as a saint who intercedes for God, while The Goddess is taken as the source of all creation—that is, God or a manifestation of God. That doesn’t mean that Catholics cannot learn from feminists who embrace The Goddess. But it also means that some of those same feminists might learn something from Catholicism.²

² I don’t have a lot of experience with the Orthodox view of Mary, only to say that a visit to a local Orhtodox church to see a miraculous statue of Mary reaped a kind of numinosity that again, differed from the Catholic experience.