The Great Schism – A ‘divorce’ lasting almost a thousand years

Introduction

Growing up in a non-churchgoing Protestant family, it was only natural that I tried out just about every religious path and trend known to mankind before converting to Catholicism. My great Aunt Nora had been a librarian in Cleveland Ohio, and when she passed on we inherited her classic bookshelf and books. One of those books I still have is a compendium of Buddhism. I remember turning its pages as a high school and undergrad student, picking up the main points of Buddhist belief. From there it was a Master’s Degree in India, where I studied Comparative Religion. One of my Indian professors asked me if I was Catholic or Protestant and I remember being caught off guard, hardly knowing the difference!

“Umm… Protestant,” I replied after an awkward moment of reflection. I knew there was a difference mostly because there was a Catholic junior school a stone’s throw away from our Protestant junior school, and I remember all the Catholic kids looking sort of ‘weird’ to us Protestant kids. No joke. That’s how many of us saw it!

To make a long story short, I am about the opposite of a so-called cradle Catholic. I came to the religion relatively late in life and yes, it’s been a bit of a rocky ride here and there, but I still find it’s the path for me—provided I approach it, as the classic Frank Sinatra tune goes, “My Way.”

Given my background as a seeker who uses scholarship not to “get a paycheck” – as one of my worst professors once allegedly put it – but as an integral part of my growth, my interest in Christian history is not nearly as strong as my desire to apply Christian practice to daily life. However, there a few historical milestones we should know about, especially when dealing with those who do not share our faith perspective. One of those milestones is the Great Schism, which is not the same as the Catholic-Protestant split that came later in the 16th century Reformation.

The Great Schism

The first Great Schism was the separation of the Catholic and Eastern Orthodox Churches. Antagonisms over various issues had been brewing since the 9th century but the break formally took place in 1054.

Relations between East and West had long been strained by political and ecclesiastical differences and theological disputes. Prominent among these were the issues of “filioque“, whether leavened or unleavened bread should be used in the Eucharist, the Pope’s claim to universal jurisdiction, and the place of Constantinople in relation to the Pentarchy.¹

Another sticking point was celibacy among Western priests (both monastic and parish), as opposed to the Eastern discipline whereby parish priests could be married. However, the Latin church has always had a small minority of priests who were legally married since the 12th century, and some exist today in the Eastern and Western Catholic Church who were married before they became priests.

The antimony between East and West was brought to a head in 1053 by an attack on the Pope by Michael Cerularius, the patriarch of Constantinople. This resulted in the excommunication of Cerularius and his Eastern followers by Western papal authorities.

The consequences of the Great Schism were profound and long-lasting. It led to the establishment of two separate Christian traditions: Roman Catholicism in the West and Eastern Orthodoxy in the East. The schism had political implications as well, as it deepened the divide between the Latin-speaking West and the Greek-speaking East, contributing to the cultural and political separation of the two regions.

Attempts to heal the schism were made over the centuries, but they were largely unsuccessful. In more recent times, there have been significant efforts toward dialogue and understanding between the Roman Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church. However, the schism remains a defining moment in Christian history, with lasting implications for the development of Christianity in both the East and the West.

Today, the Roman Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church remain the two largest Christian denominations in the world, with distinct doctrines, liturgies, and practices.

