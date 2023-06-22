Hail Summer!

I’m one of those weirdos who generally like nighttime more than daytime.

I suppose that’s partly because I’m living in the city which for all intents and purposes is noisy and not very private during the day. But once all the workaday munchkins take to their beds and go to sleep, the city takes on an entirely different character. It’s quiet and private. One can actually drive somewhere without waiting for hours in a line of cars, trucks, and buses.

We need sunshine, of course. And when I used to spend more time in nature I loved reading outdoors, sunbathing and swimming. But these days I celebrate the solstice because I know I’ll be getting more night hours from now until December 21. Every day I get a bit more. Tomorrow we’ll have three more seconds of nighttime than we had today (I looked on a chart). And so it goes, with my blessed night hours getting longer and longer until December 21, when I am slightly bummed because I know I’ll start losing them again!

I realize that’s the opposite of how we’re supposed to feel. Hokey psychologists have even come up with a new disorder called SAD – Seasonal Affective Disorder – which many of us are supposed to experience when we have less daylight. What rubbish! It’s all relative and I am so grateful I do not fit into that horde of simpletons who blindly accept what the apparently ‘scientific’ psychologists tell us.

This song (YouTube video x2) is from a classic Moody Blues album that meant a lot to me back when I was more diurnal than nocturnal. I always loved sunsets, the twilight and the night stars. But as I say, I didn’t nap during the day as a boy (how many kids do?). And as a kid I enjoyed the daytime a lot more than I do as a man looking toward becoming a bona fide senior.

The first version of the song seems to be a vinyl rip whereas the second is the official digital remaster. Both are good. What I like about this album is how the Moodies used original Asian instruments and didn’t overkill with synthesizers like they sometimes did in later years. Apparently, the band would stay up all night recording, finding inspiration at like… three in the morning.

I think that openness to the night and all its wonders comes through in this album, which itself was a landmark for integrating a full symphony orchestra with British pop. Sure there’s a bit of stereotypical Orientalism in the disc. But it was the 1960s, after all, and Orientalism was a fad back then.

Enjoy!