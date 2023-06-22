The great irony of summer is that while the season continues to heat up, the days actually begin to get shorter again.

Up in the northern hemisphere, the difference between summer and winter is profound. Not only the temperatures but the amount of daylight hours differ dramatically. And even though we’re tilting back on Earth’s axis toward winter, the highest average temperatures have yet to arrive.

I looked that up and it has something to do with the Earth acting like a huge heat reservoir. It’s all physics and math, and one might think that shorter amounts of sunlight and increased angles would immediately translate to cooler days. But it doesn’t work that way. There’s a lag. So most of us in Toronto are expecting even warmer mean temperatures in the coming weeks.

With summer here, I thought I’d post this classical crossover artist I discovered at Naxos Music this morning. Luckily, she’s all over the web so you can hear her on Spotify and Amazon Music too.

I thought these selections were nice:

This is the kind of music I’d like to hear if I were stuck out in deep space on a space station, with no hope of returning to Earth. Sometimes music evokes feelings so effectively that it’s just as good as being there.