A Gregorian chant is a non-harmonic, unaccompanied melody of the Roman Catholic Church, usually but not only sung in monasteries for worship and spiritual elevation.

The earliest surviving manuscripts are from the late 9th century. The authorization of the chants for liturgical use is often attributed to Pope Gregory the Great while modern scholars believe that the actual melodies resulted from a synthesis of Roman, Gallican, Celtic and other regional variations of Western plainchant.

Gregorian chant was traditionally sung by choirs of men and boys in churches, or by men and women of religious orders in their chapels. Based on a system of eight modes, the chants are derived from ancient Greek scales. Each mode has a characteristic final note, which is the tonal center of the melody, and a reciting tone, which is used for long syllables or phrases. The melodies are composed of musical motifs that are combined and varied through a process called centonization. The motifs are organized against a background pattern of four-note groups called tetrachords, which form a larger pitch system called the gamut. The chants can be sung by using six-note patterns called hexachords, which can be transposed to different positions on the gamut.

One interesting ambiguity for contemporary performers comes from the way the earliest chants were written. Gregorian chant uses neumes, an early form of musical notation that indicates the general shape and direction of the melody, but not the exact pitches or rhythms. The neumes were later developed into the modern staff notation with four or five lines. Gregorian chant can also be embellished or harmonized with multiple voices, creating forms such as organum, which was an early stage in the development of Western polyphony.

As the music of the Roman Rite, Gregorian chants are performed in the Mass and the monastic Office. They express the liturgical texts and prayers with musical beauty and spiritual depth. Although Gregorian chant is no longer obligatory, the Roman Catholic Church still considers it the music most suitable for worship. During the 20th century, Gregorian chant underwent a musicological and popular resurgence, and it continues to inspire composers and listeners today.

Numerous recordings of Gregorian chants are available for listening among the general public. Some of these recordings are made by actual monks and others by scholarly musicians, such as the Ensemble Organum directed by Marcel Pérès. Most lay people play this music for purposes of relaxation or contemplation. Among music scholars, however, there is an ongoing debate about how best to perform the chants. Again, uncertainty arises because early forms of musical notation are notorious for not clearly depicting pitch bends, phrasing, and overall rhythm.

