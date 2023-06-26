And I think it’s gonna be a long long time – Elton’s final farewell at Glastonbury

It’s hard to watch this and not feel nostalgic. For years, this tune was one of my favs as a seeker who went through a transformation that most of the folks around him could not really understand.

I’m not the man they think I am at home

Oh, no, no, no

I’m a rocket man

Rocket man, burning out his fuse up here alone

How could they? I myself hardly understood it and still, there remains a lot of mystery. People who think they have creation and existence all figured out tend to be, IMO, small-minded bores, control freaks, or just plain insane.

I usually don’t like live performances as much as studio versions but this is fun. Like so many vintage stars, it takes a while for Elton to warm up so he avoids some of the higher notes at the start. But he soon finds his groove with a little help from his band and especially the Scottish guitarist Davey Johnstone, whose use of the metal slide fills in for the lack of studio gear.

Johnstone is one of those unsung heroes of rock. You don’t hear his name too often but IMO he’s right on the money. That riff in Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting? That’s Johnstone. Same with The Bitch is Back. His work is tight, controlled, and basically flawless.

Born in 1962, I was musically coming of age just after the Beatles breakup. The 70s were my magical decade, and Elton John was right there, ripping off hit after hit on the AM charts. So his tunes have left a lasting impression, obviously not just for me but for many, many fans.

It probably will be a long long time before we encounter another talent like Elton John!