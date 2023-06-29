Guardian Angels – We certainly need them now!

Angels Everywhere

The term guardian angel refers to the Christian especially Catholic belief that we are guided from birth to death by an angel, assigned by God to each particular individual.

Guardian angels may communicate with their human charges through dreams, intuition, signs or synchronicities. Some people also believe that they can invoke their guardian angels through prayer, meditation or rituals. Guardian angels may have different roles or functions, such as healing, teaching, inspiring or comforting.

Similar ideas are found in the ancient world. In Plato’s Apology of Socrates, Socrates speaks of some kind of otherworldly spirit that tells him what not to do but never what to do.

The Old Testament speaks of angels that intercede for mankind, the most famous example being that of Moses leading the people through the wilderness. Here God tells Moses that an angel will lead him. In Hinduism, the concept of personal deities or “Ishta-devatas” fulfills a similar role, acting as protective and guiding forces. And many Muslims believe that they are watched by angels.

In Shamanistic and Amerindian belief, the guardian and guide may be in the form of an animal spirit.

Today, the belief in guardian angels is fairly widespread and does not belong to any single religious group or denomination.

Good and Bad Angels

Through the centuries people have believed that dark or evil angels can confuse individuals, groups, and compel us to sin and in some tragic cases, commit suicide. No doubt as part of mankind’s sexist history, women, especially, were thought to be driven to the point of madness by evil spirits posing as loving presences.

Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world. ~ 1 John 4:1

Along these lines, I had a professor some years ago who seemed to possess almost miraculous powers of mind reading. But what they did with that power seemed anything but ethical.

So I formed the hypothesis that the professor was influenced by something quite unusual but probably not from God. This beguiling power was subtle and would likely impress many a naive, young student of religion.

By virtue of its unearthly yet inwardly perceptible occurrence in everyday life (as opposed to an ‘on-demand’ lab situation), this psi phenomenon is something that conventional science seems ill-equipped to study. As I said to the very same professor, “We need more discourse in the area.” The professor responded with a somewhat glazed look, at which point I added, “You should talk more!”

“No, it’s fine,” they replied, later proving to be a devastating influence on my academic career.

What was that professor really about? I have some ideas that may loosely relate to controversial mystics like Rasputin who seemed to use their insight to worm their way into well-to-do and even royal families mostly to feather their own nests.

Psychiatry doesn’t really get it

Contemporary psychiatry generally downplays or ignores the possibility that evil spirits could influence a person’s behavior. Psychiatry does recognize “magical thinking” but usually within the interpretive framework of a cognitive error or mental illness.

Many exhibiting so-called magical thinking probably do make all sorts of interpretive errors. They get a hunch or perhaps hear a voice and uncritically assume these are true messages from God.

But the issue here is the underlying cause. The medical psychiatrist looks to inherited, apparently abnormal predispositions and adverse environmental conditions that may trigger magical thinking. However, psychiatry tends to overlook the possibility that these contributing factors could be part of a much broader dynamic—a dynamic that could involve evil spiritual influences. And this, to me, is one area where psychiatry sometimes falls flat and doesn’t really benefit people as much as it could. How can you effectively help people if you don’t really understand what’s vexing them?

In my view, psychiatry has a massive medical materialistic bias so psychiatrists tend to be clever people who are good at memorizing the latest medical textbooks but are not so great at perceiving advanced spiritual dynamics. Psychiatrists may cite studies suggesting that people with religious beliefs “do better” than those without. But this is just a superficial gaze that doesn’t really get to the heart of the matter.

A nice belief that could be true

While the existence of guardian angels is a matter of faith and personal belief, many individuals find solace in the idea that they have a celestial being watching over them. The belief in guardian angels provides a sense of comfort, reassurance, and guidance, particularly during challenging times.

It’s important to note that while guardian angels are often associated with individual protection, personal growth, and spiritual guidance, they are not typically worshipped or prayed to, per se. Instead, they are regarded as intermediaries between individuals and the divine, acting on behalf of a higher power.

The idea of guardian angels has been around for thousands of years, and it has influenced art, literature and culture. In the movies, guardian angels usually come down to set something right. Some memorable angels in fiction can be found here. The Guardian Angels is also the name of a non-profit organization founded in 1979 in New York City that has created hundreds of safety patrols chapters throughout the United States and worldwide

