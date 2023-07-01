How Canada Day evolved from Dominion Day

Happy Canada Day Everyone! I thought it would be cool to learn more about how Canada Day has evolved from the former “Dominion Day.” Here’s a slightly edited combo of ChatGPT and Bing Chat’s response. I was out making merry last night and took the easy road this morning! Actually, these AI tools are wonderful at digging up the main points from places like Wikipedia and Encyclopedia Britannica, as long as you check to make sure they get everything right.

Canada Day is the national holiday of Canada, celebrated on July 1st every year. It marks the anniversary of the enactment of the Constitution Act, 1867, which united the three separate colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single Dominion within the British Empire. However, Canada Day was not always called by this name, nor was it always celebrated in the same way.

The original name of the holiday was Dominion Day, a term that reflected Canada’s status as a self-governing Dominion within the British Empire. The first official celebration of Dominion Day took place on July 1st, 1868, with a proclamation by Governor General Lord Monck calling for “a day of General Thanksgiving to Almighty God for the bountiful harvest with which Canada has been blessed.” The holiday was not widely observed by the public until 1917, when it coincided with the 50th anniversary of Confederation. In subsequent years, Dominion Day became more popular as a patriotic occasion, with parades, fireworks, speeches, and ceremonies.

As the decades passed, Canada’s national identity began to shift, the country sought to assert its distinctiveness and it became clear that not everyone was happy with the name or the meaning of Dominion Day. Some felt that it was too colonial and did not reflect Canada’s growing independence from Britain. Others argued that it ignored the history and contributions of Indigenous peoples, who had lived on the land long before European settlers arrived. In 1982, after Canada gained full sovereignty from Britain with the patriation of its constitution, a private member’s bill was introduced in Parliament to change the name of Dominion Day to Canada Day. The bill passed quickly and without much debate, and became law on October 27th, 1982.

Since then, Canada Day has become a more inclusive and diverse celebration of Canadian identity and culture. It recognizes the achievements and contributions of Canadians from all backgrounds and regions, as well as the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. It also honors the history and traditions of Indigenous peoples, who have shaped and continue to shape Canada’s society and environment. Canada Day is celebrated across the country and around the world, with official ceremonies in Ottawa, cultural festivals in major cities, community events in small towns, and private gatherings among friends and family.

In addition to the celebrations, Canada Day also serves as an opportunity for reflection and appreciation of the country’s history, culture, achievements, and values as well as the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Overall, the evolution of Dominion Day into Canada Day reflects Canada’s journey towards a stronger sense of national identity and the recognition of its unique place in the world. It has become a cherished holiday that unites Canadians and allows them to celebrate their country’s past, present, and future.

One might wonder why I’m including a photo from a local Catholic church on Canada Day instead of some flags or community scenes. It’s actually the vase that caught my eye the day I took this. It’s so 1960s that it reminded me of my childhood. Funnily enough, it brought to mind old 60s ashtrays that we might have had in the home or seen at a friend’s place. Now this parish (OLPH) is literally on the other side of a busy street (Mt. Pleasant Ave.) from where I grew up. To me it being on the “other side” symbolizes how dramatically life changed for me when I embraced Christianity and specifically Catholicism. Instead of an ashtray (symbolizing death), the metal pattern of the vase holds water and gives life to the plant.

I think you get the symbolism. Just as Canada has evolved from its old British constraints epitomized by Dominion Day, my existence has been transformed in ways that I could have never imagined with mere philosophy alone.

So I celebrate those two aspects on Canada Day: How my country has evolved into a better place and how God has gradually lifted me from darkness into light.