Another photo from OLPH parish. This is at the back of the church, which most non-religious people would see as the “front” of the church.

The window pictorially tells the story of some valuable, I honestly cannot remember exactly what, which is stolen by bandits and later restored to its rightful place. It was either a religious item, a jewel of great value or possibly both.

The lettering says, “CONCEALMENT PROMPTED BY THE EVIL ONE.” And whenever I see that, I tend to think of this professor I once had who will probably go to their deathbed carrying all the dirty secrets that I believe have made life difficult for me (and probably a few others).

It can be upsetting to believe that I will likely never see justice or recompense while here on Earth. But I do get a sense of satisfaction believing that God will deal with that person eventually and with perfect, unavoidable justice.

We think we can escape our just deserts and get away with things. But this is impossible.

So why not start trying to be good today? It makes sense, provided one has the sense to see it.