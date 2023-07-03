Rosemary Ellen Guiley and the Paranormal

Hi everyone, I was surprised to find that Rosemary Ellen Guiley passed away since my last posting of this. Rumor has it that she was engaged in “disinformation” for the US government and Wikipedia says that her death was “suspicious.” To me, this is all scuttlebutt. First of all, we don’t really know what disinformation means. Usually, it just means group A doesn’t like group B, so A says B is fibbing (or vice versa). And as for Guiley’s death being suspicious, I think more facts should be presented before Wikipedia says something like that. As I’ve said before, Wikipedia is NOT unbiased. Don’t be fooled (again). 🎹🥁🎸🤘

Rosemary Ellen Guiley (July 8, 1950 – July 18, 2019) was a prolific American author and researcher on topics related to paranormal phenomena, spirituality, and alternative religions. She wrote more than 65 books and hundreds of articles on subjects such as ghosts, vampires, witches, angels, demons, fairies, psychic phenomena, dreams, and near-death experiences. She also appeared on numerous radio and television shows, podcasts, and documentaries to share her beliefs.

She became interested in the paranormal after having a series of lucid dreams and out-of-body experiences in the 1980s. She decided to devote her life to exploring the mysteries of the unseen realms and helping others understand their own experiences. In 2011, Guiley published Talking to the Dead via Tor Books, co-authored with George Noory.

Guiley was widely respected and admired by her peers and fans for her extensive knowledge, professionalism, and integrity. She was involved in several organizations and projects related to paranormal research and education, such as the Academy of Spirituality and Paranormal Studies, the Paranormal Source Network, and Visionary Living Publishing. She also conducted field investigations, lectures, workshops, and consultations around the world.

Suddenly passing away in July 2019 at the age of 69, Guiley left behind a considerable contribution to the field of paranormal studies. But not everyone sees it that way. Her suggestion that we should trust our angels’ guidance without fear or second-guessing has been met with some disagreement.

The Christian evangelist John Ankerberg criticized Guiley’s understanding of intuition (as she described it in Harper’s Encyclopedia of Mystical and Paranormal Experience – “intuition invariably proves to be right”), saying that with beliefs like those, rational thinking and spiritual discernment are often discarded.[19] He also interprets from her book Angels of Mercy that she and other New Age writers of angel literature are unwittingly relating to fallen angels/demons.[20] In Angels of Mercy Ankerberg criticizes Guiley’s assertion that “angels” should be trusted unconditionally without the fear-based belief that they might be demons, saying that it is irrational and that he believes demons are indeed impersonating angels.¹

The way I see it, some believers go overboard in critiquing anything to do with mysticism and the paranormal that doesn’t fit within their particular secular or religious structures. By the same token, I think it is wise to be cautious about paranormal claims. Even Christians seem to go astray when claiming to be led by the Holy Spirit and yet in such diverse ways (e.g. the Catholic teaching that homosexuality is “disordered” vs. the Anglican view that homosexuality is not a choice and worthy of pride).

Can they all be right?

Another obstacle to the paranormal becoming more mainstream and less stigmatized has to do with the inherent difficulties in the public verification for most things supernatural other than, perhaps predictions about the future. You may, for instance, pick up that so and so is a ruthless criminal but usually they and anyone complicit in their crimes will cover that up and lie if asked. Or less dramatically, let’s say you intuit that someone is sexually attracted to your spouse. If confronted with it, will they tell the truth? Most times not, I would imagine.

People lie. And they also reinterpret predictive failures to make them less damaging. We see this so many times with hokey ‘prophets’ who tell about the future and yet prove to be wrong. When what they say doesn’t happen they tend to go into damage control by saying their predictions were symbolic and not literal, even though they were initially presented as literal.

This kind of botched predicting with patched-up, post hoc remedies is nothing new and something that adherents of most belief systems engage in.

So any sincere intuitive who strives to be scientific and tests their hunches as hypotheses rather than believing them outright has a ton of public resistance to overcome before they may be taken seriously. In short, a few good ones pay the price for the many charlatans, careless zealots, and perhaps most disturbingly, those conflicted frauds who are psychic but pretend not to be (e.g. hostile spies and criminals).

As a final note, it’s clear that countless secular and religious people, alike, cast aspersions on those earnestly trying to understand the supernatural—even though the very same critics will often delight in paranormal films like The Exorcist.² And as I say, the odd demented hostile spy-psychic will do anything they can to discredit psi studies mainly because they don’t want to end up in prison.

¹ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosemary_Ellen_Guiley#Response

² The Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, suggests that the horror movie watcher is momentarily fascinated by the archetype of the shadow. For Jung, this is not unhealthy but in some destructive instances, if left unconscious the shadow apparently can erupt and compel non-integrated individuals to act harmfully to themselves or others.

