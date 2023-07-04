Shadow In The Cloud with Chloë Grace Moretz

It’s a sleepy 4th of July and not a holiday in Canada but one can sense the inaction south of the border. So I went through the movies at Kanopy, most of which are not very good, and found this little gem.

The big draw for me was Chloë Grace Moretz, who currently stars in the mindbending sci-fi series The Peripheral. While watching Moretz in The Peripheral, I felt she had a timeless, sort of WW-II look. So I was pleasantly surprised to find her so well cast in this film.

Moretz plays a feminist but not an angry one. Her character Maude Garret can take an off-color joke and dish out a suitable comeback for her all-male, sexist crew onboard a B-17 bomber.

About halfway through, the film turns into a kind of horror flick, which is not my thing. But this time around the monster schtick was sort of interesting, perhaps because I’ve been thinking about hell and all those unfortunate souls headed there unless they change their ways. So the horror aspect spoke to me today because I saw the monsters as how demons might appear and torment souls in hell.

A lot of time is spent with Moretz performing solo in the ball turret, which recalls another good film, Locke (2013). But unlike Locke, Garret comes out of her isolation toward the end.

“Part creature feature, part war movie, and part social commentary” Metacritic felt the film was uneven but fun. It definitely has an Indy feel about it. But one of the relatively few Indy films worth watching from start to finish, I’d say, providing you can suspend your disbelief here and there.

As a final note, be sure to stick around for the credits. Some real footage of actual women who didn’t break or bend but fought for freedom against the twisted Axis Powers gives this flick the cred it deserves.