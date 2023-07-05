Twitter embed not working here

Over the weekend I noticed that our Twitter feed wasn’t showing up here (usually at top right). I liked having it there because I am a highly visual person and felt it made the blog a bit more dynamic. But it’s not working. I don’t know if this is a WordPress or an Elon Musk issue. Apparently, there have been recent changes to Twitter, so I’m not sure if the feed loss is temporary or permanent.

No worries. I’ve always adapted when free features I liked faded away (most notably Zemanta, which scoured the internet for free images). The beauty of the web is that creative people are always coming up with something new. And the goodness usually lasts a few years until it too fades away.

For now, I’ve put the latest EP Today headlines at top right. Not quite as visually pleasing as the Twitter feed but it is current. At least, fairly current. Unfortunately, there’s a lag for that feed to refresh. If I added more stories in the next few hours, chances are they won’t appear here until tomorrow. But the latest news updates will always immediately appear here: https://eptoday.tumblr.com/ or just by clicking on EP Today in the top menu.

I hope I haven’t thoroughly confused you!

Enjoy your day!