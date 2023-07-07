When we hear the word “guru” most of us think of someone who is really good at something. She’s a tech guru, he’s a food guru or they are an investment guru. That kind of thing. The word guru, however, comes from a much deeper perspective, one that arguably transcends space and time, as well as layers of consciousness and levels of creation.

Instead of integrating Bing AI, ChatGPT, and my view into a single article, I thought I’d just update my old Think Free entry (the last to appear here) and start with BingAI and Chat GPT’s take on the guru.

Each interpretation of the idea of the guru is introduced with a short opinion (in bold).

Bing AI – Seems to present the kind of dreamy, uncritical view of the guru often heard from people who either fully believe or who IMO don’t really know what they are talking about.

The guru-disciple relationship is a sacred bond that transcends the boundaries of time and space. It is based on trust, devotion, and surrender, as the disciple seeks to learn from the guru’s wisdom and guidance. The guru is not just a teacher, but a spiritual master who has attained the highest state of consciousness and can impart the secrets of the divine to the disciple. The disciple is not just a student, but a seeker who has a sincere desire to grow spiritually and to serve the guru’s mission.

The guru-disciple relationship is not a one-way street, but a dynamic exchange of energy and grace. The disciple offers his or her love, respect, and service to the guru, and in return, the guru bestows his or her blessings, protection, and empowerment to the disciple. The disciple follows the guru’s instructions and practices diligently, and the guru guides the disciple along the path of self-realization. The disciple expresses gratitude and loyalty to the guru, and the guru showers compassion and mercy on the disciple.

The guru-disciple relationship is not a casual or temporary affair, but a lifelong commitment that requires dedication and sacrifice. The disciple renounces his or her ego, attachments, and worldly desires, and surrenders to the will of the guru. The guru accepts the disciple as his or her own child, and takes responsibility for the disciple’s spiritual welfare. The disciple strives to emulate the guru’s qualities and ideals, and the guru inspires the disciple to realize his or her true potential.

The guru-disciple relationship is not an ordinary or mundane relationship, but a sublime and divine relationship that leads to liberation and enlightenment. It is a rare and precious opportunity that should not be taken for granted or misused. It is a gift of grace that should be cherished and honored. It is a journey of love that should be enjoyed and celebrated.

ChatGPT – Seems to do a better job of covering the topic, with the second last paragraph offering a word of caution.

The Guru-disciple relationship is a profound and time-honored concept in various spiritual and philosophical traditions. It is a unique bond between a spiritual teacher, known as the Guru, and their devoted student, the disciple. This relationship is rooted in the idea of transmission, guidance, and the pursuit of spiritual growth and enlightenment.

The Guru, often regarded as a spiritual master or enlightened being, possesses deep wisdom, knowledge, and experience in a particular tradition or path. They have attained a level of realization or understanding that allows them to guide others on their spiritual journey. The Guru serves as a mentor, imparting teachings, practices, and insights to the disciple.

The disciple, on the other hand, is a sincere seeker of truth, wisdom, and self-realization. They approach the Guru with humility, reverence, and a willingness to learn and surrender their ego. The disciple recognizes the Guru as a source of inspiration, guidance, and support on their spiritual path.

The Guru-disciple relationship is characterized by trust, devotion, and a sense of surrender. The disciple trusts the wisdom and guidance of the Guru, understanding that the Guru has their best interests at heart. They surrender their ego and preconceived notions, allowing themselves to be molded and transformed by the teachings and practices given by the Guru.

Through this relationship, the Guru transmits not only intellectual knowledge but also spiritual energy and awakening. The Guru’s presence and grace have a transformative effect on the disciple, helping them transcend their limitations, expand their consciousness, and realize their true nature.

In many traditions, the Guru-disciple relationship extends beyond the realms of formal teaching. It becomes an intimate and personal connection, where the Guru not only imparts knowledge but also helps the disciple navigate life’s challenges, providing guidance and support in various aspects of their existence.

However, it is essential to approach the Guru-disciple relationship with discernment and caution. It is crucial to choose a Guru with care, ensuring their authenticity, integrity, and alignment with one’s own spiritual aspirations. The relationship should be based on mutual respect, openness, and ethical conduct.

In conclusion, the Guru-disciple relationship is a sacred and transformative bond, allowing the disciple to progress on their spiritual path under the guidance of an enlightened teacher. It is a relationship rooted in trust, devotion, and the pursuit of self-realization, ultimately leading the disciple to profound growth, understanding, and liberation.

My own personal view – Comes from being actively involved in a guru-disciple relationship while completing my M.A. in India, as well as having some familiarity with prominent Hindu gurus, along with several Buddhist and New Age teachers.

In Hinduism, a guru is an esoteric spiritual teacher who instructs and purifies disciples apparently with the help of God’s grace and other spiritual elements.

The mechanism of purification is said to be karma transfer, where the disciple’s karmic impurities apparently ‘fly’ from the disciple to the teacher, who then spiritually ‘cleanses’ him or herself through intense devotion or meditation. A similar, although certainly not identical, mechanism is described among Catholic saints when they speak of spiritual intercession and the taking of sins.

Critics of the guru system say that gurus try to transform disciples into a carbon copy of the guru—or perhaps into mindlessly accepting the type of spiritual powers mediated by the guru, which arguably are not suitable for everyone or perhaps only appropriate for a certain duration in an individual’s lifelong journey. By way of analogy, many of us move on from one lover to the next, each relationship teaching us something about ourselves and others.

Rabbi Allen Maller and other Jewish writers on religion argue that spiritual experience and practice should bring one back to one’s social, interpersonal, and personal duties with enhanced spirituality instead of creating recluses and ascetics. This view of ‘genuine’ spirituality being intimately wedded to worldly action is a fairly standard belief and can be critiqued from both Christian monastic and Hindu meditative perspectives. Some Jewish Kabbalists might disagree as well.

In religions like Sikhism, the term guru may refer to a great spiritual figure recognized by everyone within that tradition, such as Guru Nanak.

In today’s dumbed-down world where practically anything goes, many don’t dare intelligently compare different belief systems for fear of being seen as harboring some kind of “phobia.” However, it’s refreshing that both C. G. Jung and Joseph Campbell suggest that Westerners might lose their unique sense of individuality under the influence of an Eastern guru. And some gurus have, indeed, been accused of brainwashing and manipulating their disciples, usually by concerned family and friends of disciples who often abandon their responsibilities to be with the guru, sometimes traveling great distances to do so.²

According to Bishop Kallistos Ware:

There are many false guides. There is no automatic way of discovering a true guide, but there are certain criteria. First, the spiritual father, if genuine, does not automatically impose himself. He doesn’t necessarily hide, but he waits for the others to come. The true spiritual father helps us to develop our own freedom. He does not impose his way on us, but helps us to discover our own way. The true spiritual guide does not promise instant success. In the spiritual life there are occasionally shortcuts, but ones provided by God. In general, what is asked of us is fidelity and the willingness to go deep. Those spiritual teachers who claim to offer us the higher gifts of contemplation through a few simple exercises should be treated with great caution.¹

A final word on the guru-disciple relationship from someone who’s actually been there. To me, it seemed that not only did I sense the guru but the guru also sensed me at distances beyond the range of conventional perception. This kind of two-way comm-link, if you will, arguably happens with all of us on some level. We consciously or unconsciously pick up each other’s psycho-spiritual attributes and environment (i.e. vibes) to some extent—near and sometimes at a distance.

But we crucially need to ask: Is this dynamic helping or hindering? Who’s getting the most out of the relationship? Or put differently, are we comfortable or uncomfortable with the complex ‘alchemy’ as Carl Jung put it, that we may experience when encountering another soul or souls?

Today, my only teacher is God, and my instruction comes from as many different sources as there are creatures in creation.

—

¹ “Image and Likeness: Interview with Bishop Kallistos Ware” in Lorraine Kisly (ed.), The Inner Journey: Views from the Christian Tradition, Parabola Anthology Series, Sandpoint ID: Morning Light Press, 2006. p. 160.

² I personally witnessed an ‘intervention’ at a Sri Chinmoy meeting in a smaller Ontario city. Concerned family members came and spoke without invitation. The family said the person hosting the meet took trips to America to be with their guru and avoided their family responsibilities. The host shook their head and smiled. It seemed from their perspective, their family just didn’t understand.

